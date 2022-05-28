GTA Online players can now play Mario Kart’s Rainbow Road race course

The iconic Rainbow Road track from Mario Kart has made an unofficial debut in GTA Online thanks to a fan-created racecourse via the Social Club.

When it comes to racing games there might not be a single more iconic track than the famed Rainbow Road. As the name suggests, the course is famous for both its iconic multi-colored look and for its intense difficulty.

The GTA version doesn’t look quite as vibrant as its original counterpart, but it does retain the same level of challenge according to the people who have already played it.

Rainbow Road in GTA Online

This version takes players high over the skyline of Los Santos for a taste of something familiar.

As seen in the video below, the track has all the markings of the OG except for the signature Item Boxes of that go-kart franchise.

Players who can’t stay on the course will even explode after falling off and be placed right back on the course and given a chance to recover from their mistake.

On the information page, the owner claims the course can support up to 27 racers, which would make it one of the most chaotic experiences in GTA Online history.

Anyone hoping to get their hands on the course can do so by following this link to the Social Club and bookmarking it for their next time out in the city.

They’ll have to be careful though, or they might find themselves being thrown high into the air like the first set of drivers in that video.