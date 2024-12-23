GTA Online players can claim these free gifts for Christmas this year

GTA Online players have the chance to get some free gifts for Christmas, and if you haven’t got them yet, here’s what you need to know.

December is always a joyous time for GTA Online fans. The festive season typically brings a big update with new content. Oh, and sometimes there is a new heist too.

This year has been no different with the Agents of Sabotage update releasing. Though, sadly, there are just new missions to complete instead of a typical heist.

The winter months also bring snow to the mean streets of Los Santos. That’s something players look forward to because it changes up how cars react on the road, creating some tricky conditions for anyone trying to race.

How to get free GTA Online Christmas gifts

Of course, the holiday season is also a time for gift-giving, and Rockstar Games are handing out plenty of gifts for players who log-in before January 1.

Anyone who plays for a few minutes between December 19 and January 1 will be rewarded with: the Festive Penguin Onesie, Gold Reindeer Pendant, Gold Star Fitted Jacket and Pants, Firework Launcher with 20 Rockets, Snowball Launcher, as well as Full Snacks, Armor, and Ammo.

Load up GTA Online Join any public lobby Play for anywhere from 5 minutes to 30 minutes You’ll be rewarded with the free gifts!

Happy Holiday Hauler returns

On top of that, the Holiday Hauler truck – yes, the one inspired by the iconic Coca-Cola Christmas Truck – is also cruising the streets.

As for what you can get from the truck, there are some GTA$, RP, Snacks, and Ammo Refills up for grabs. Each drop will also have either the eCola Festive Sweater or the Sprunk Festive Sweater so that you can rep your favorite side.

Rockstar Games The Holiday Hauler isn’t hard to miss.

Happy Holiday Hauler route

If you’re struggling to find the Happy Holiday Hauler, well, you need to make sure you’re in a lobby with at least two players.

Once you’ve got a sidekick, just follow the route below from GTAWeb as that is the route the truck follows. The truck will respawn every hour of real-world time, so if you miss it, there will be a little wait before it comes around again.

GTAWeb This is the Holiday Hauler’s route around Los Santos.

Unlike years gone by, these rewards will be handed out in one go. You don’t have to log-in every day to get something new. That’s good news for anyone who can’t dedicate themselves to a long session of GTA Online.

As noted, there are other new bits in GTAO too. The El Strickler Rifle is still available for GTA+ in the Gun Van and there are new cars too.