GTA Online players bring Mario Kart to Los Santos and its brilliant

The GTA online community has had its fair share of amazing moments and this excellent Mario Kart tribute is no exception to that.

For years now, GTA Online players have been creating some crazy missions and races of their own using the Rockstar Editor.

Hot off the Los Santos Tuners content drop, player GurpyColors has already found a new way to have fun.

Harkening back to those nostalgic GameCube days, they have attempted to replicate the wholesome fun of Mario Kart racing on the streets of Los Santos.

All you had to do was follow the damn kart

Racing around the new LS Car Meet, Tokyo Drift style, the footage from “GurpyColors” also includes their own version of the beloved Italian plumber himself. It is no surprise players continue to innovate within Rockstar’s now eight-year-old smash hit.

With the tools of the Rockstar Editor, a few handy mods here, and some hours aside there, the limit of what can be achieved has yet to be found.

The Mario Kart series celebrated its 35th anniversary earlier this year. Concluding with the release of Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury in February, love for the chaotic racing series has not dwindled over the years. Passion to remake other industry-defining titles has kept other avid players busy too.

Metal Gear franchise fan Punished Twinkie Snake ambitiously sought to recreate Hideo Kojima’s saga in-game. Spanning across 18 minutes, the short film places viewers back inside some of the franchise’s most memorable moments. With a dash of GTA charm of course.

The Los Santo Tuners update brought a plethora of desirable vehicles, cosmetics and events to the world of GTA Online. Not only is this DLC a huge win for the community, but a refreshing injection of well-received additions to this ongoing multiplayer mammoth.

There is no sight of GTA VI on the horizon, so rest assured we’ll be having a few go-kart races of our own.