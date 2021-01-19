GTA Online players' attempt to race without tires ends in disaster - Dexerto

GTA Online is home to some of the best shenanigans in gaming, and two players’ attempt to race their cars without tires is a perfect example of craziness that goes down in San Andreas.

Races in GTA Online are pretty self-explanatory – get from point A to point B before your opponent can to win. Of course, having a better car with superior speeds and handling can pay dividends. But what about racing without tires?

Two players decided to try that out and the results speak for themselves. As you can see in the Reddit clip uploaded by user viscouslance, it’s a far cry from the intense racing you may have come to expect from Grand Theft Auto.

With each player driving at a pace that is likely miles below the speed limit, it’s more akin to watching turtle races than the latest Fast and Furious movie.

Hilariously though, right as the “race” began to get a bit interesting with both players neck-and-neck, the red car smashed into oncoming traffic resulting in a multi-car collision.

Even without tires and a relatively low speed, the red car started flying, spinning and doing barrel rolls like it was a Star Fox game.

At this point the video ended, but viscouslance did provide some additional details on what happened during the rest of the race.

“We did probably 3 quarters I’d say from where we started to the facility at the top left corner of the map,” they explained.

Read More: New patent potentially confirms GTA 6 Online gameplay details

The tireless adventures aren’t stopping at just cars either. As the user noted, they plan on trying races with tireless buses and eventually motorcycles.

As for why the two players decided to race without tires, it just comes down to keeping GTA feel fresh all these years later.

“We do stuff like this all the time to keep our interest in the game. It’s sorta why I’ve been playing for all these years,” they said.

If this race is any indication of what’s to come, we can’t wait to see what happens when the two try their luck with buses or motorcycles.