GTA Online players' attempt to race without tires ends in disaster - Dexerto

 GTA Online players' attempt to race without tires ends in disaster
GTA Online players’ attempt to race without tires ends in disaster

Published: 19/Jan/2021 18:03

by Michael Gwilliam
Racing police in GTA Online
Rockstar Games

GTA Online

GTA Online is home to some of the best shenanigans in gaming, and two players’ attempt to race their cars without tires is a perfect example of craziness that goes down in San Andreas.

Races in GTA Online are pretty self-explanatory – get from point A to point B before your opponent can to win. Of course, having a better car with superior speeds and handling can pay dividends. But what about racing without tires?

Two players decided to try that out and the results speak for themselves. As you can see in the Reddit clip uploaded by user viscouslance, it’s a far cry from the intense racing you may have come to expect from Grand Theft Auto.

With each player driving at a pace that is likely miles below the speed limit, it’s more akin to watching turtle races than the latest Fast and Furious movie.

GTA online stock cars racing
Rockstar Games
Races in GTA are normally done with tires.

Hilariously though, right as the “race” began to get a bit interesting with both players neck-and-neck, the red car smashed into oncoming traffic resulting in a multi-car collision.

Even without tires and a relatively low speed, the red car started flying, spinning and doing barrel rolls like it was a Star Fox game.

At this point the video ended, but viscouslance did provide some additional details on what happened during the rest of the race.

We decided to race with no tires from gtaonline

“We did probably 3 quarters I’d say from where we started to the facility at the top left corner of the map,” they explained.

The tireless adventures aren’t stopping at just cars either. As the user noted, they plan on trying races with tireless buses and eventually motorcycles.

As for why the two players decided to race without tires, it just comes down to keeping GTA feel fresh all these years later.

GTA Online leak next-gen consoles
Rockstar Games
GTA Online doesn’t have to be all about heists.

“We do stuff like this all the time to keep our interest in the game. It’s sorta why I’ve been playing for all these years,” they said.

If this race is any indication of what’s to come, we can’t wait to see what happens when the two try their luck with buses or motorcycles.

Apex Legends

Revenant Heirloom concept would be perfect for Apex Legends

Published: 19/Jan/2021 17:04

by Alex Garton
Revenant heirloom
Respawn Entertainment

Share

An Apex Legends player has developed an incredible concept for Revenant’s Heirloom. The impressive design is centered around his backstory and would be the perfect signature weapon for the Synthetic Nightmare.

Heirlooms in Apex Legends are extremely rare and difficult to obtain, making them a prized possession. At the time of writing, there are seven Heirlooms in-game with each of them belonging to a specific Legend.

Of course, this means that the appearance of these items has to be absolutely perfect. The Heirloom has to embody the Legend it represents and incorporate aspects of their character and lore into its design.

One character who is still waiting for his Heirloom to be added to the game is Revenant. Well, an Apex Legends player appears to have done Respawn’s work for them with an impressive concept for Revenant’s Heirloom.

Revenant shaving
Respawn Entertainment
Revenant was released into Apex Legends at the start of Season 4.

Impressive Revenant Heirloom concept

The post, made by VerbatumTurtle, includes a detailed and custom made image that reveals the reasons behind each of the design choices.

The Heirloom itself is called ‘Death’s Head Kusarigama’ and is modeled in the shape of the traditional Japanese weapon. At the base of the Heirloom is Revenant’s signature skull, inspired by his ‘Death Totem’ ultimate ability.

Attached to the skull is a chain that represents his “past life… a life where he experienced pain, and death.” This is no doubt a reference to Revenant’s life as a normal human before he was transformed by Syndicate and Hammond Robotics.

Finally, on the end of the chain, the design incorporates a modified version of Revenents’s straight edge shaver. This is a direct reference to the Season 4 cinematic that sees Revenant using a shaver from his past life as a robot. The artifact serves as a reminder of what he once had and everything that has been taken from him.

It’s fair to say VerbatumTurtle has created an incredible Heirloom that any Revenant main would be thrilled to use. The design is not only perfectly themed for the Legend, but it also incorporates aspects of his lore and backstory.

We’re sure Respawn already has their own plans for a Revenant Heirloom, but they have been known to take inspiration from the community before.