GTA Online player tries to sell their car on Facebook Marketplace for real money

A GTA Online player seemingly tried to pass off his in-game car as an actual vehicle to sell on Facebook Marketplace.

Facebook Marketplace is a great tool for strangers to sell items such as video games, kitchen appliances, workout equipment and, of course, cars.

One eagle-eyed user, however, saw a car for sale in Windsor, Ontario, Canada that caught their eye and required a double take, because the graphics seemed eerily familiar.

For sale was a white 2010 Dodge Charger with a whopping 130,654 kilometers on it, or 81,184 miles. The asking price? $1,500.

Amusingly, the car was just a screenshot from Grand Theft Auto 5, and it’s unclear if there even was a real car for sale or if this was a joke. It was also not clear if the in-game car even belonged to the seller or if he stole it in an act of grand theft auto.

Of course, the absolute worst-case scenario would be if this was a scam, but nothing in the ad posted to Reddit by ‘Educational_Cause802’ implied the seller was asking for money sent their way before delivering the car.

Other players on Reddit got in on the action and started asking the poster to inquire more about the car.

“Ask if it has a LS customs work,” replied one gamer.

“Ask him how many lock-on missiles it can take,” another chimed in.

Just the idea of someone trying to pass on an in-game vehicle as an actual car is pretty amusing, but to actually for it is something else entirely. Still, if this was a real price on an actual car, a lot of people would go crazy over the chance to nab it for so cheap.