Logo
GTA

GTA Online player shows how to wreck Oppressor MK2 trolls in style

Published: 26/Jan/2021 12:47

by Connor Bennett
GTA online player riding a MK2 Oppressor through Los Santos
Rockstar Games/Imgur: Diletant

Share

GTA Online

A GTA Online player might have dealt with an MKII Oppressor troll in the most impressive fashion ever using the brand new Toreador car.

Ever since the MKII Oppressor’s made their way into GTA Online, players have been having to find ways to deal with them so that they don’t ruin the session for everyone.

As we’ve seen, some players will use things like the Mobile Operations Centre truck cab and Nightshark to eat up missiles from Oppressor trolls, forcing them to go away and pick on another target.

Others fight back, using explosive snipers and Hydra jet planes to fire missiles at them too, but now, the Toreador can join the fight – and one player used in an incredibly impressive fashion.

Rockstar Games
The MKII Opressor, also known as the ‘boom stick’ by some GTA players.

The highlight comes from Reddit user NinjaDragon177, who was using their Toreador in a fight against an Oppressor troll when they became boxed in against a wall.

Even though the Oppressor player still had the height, and could have easily spammed missiles, they didn’t. That gave the Redditor a chance to turn the tables and deal with their foe.

NinjaDragon177 quickly ramped off a pile of dirt and flipped upside down. While floating in midair, seemingly waiting for the Oppressor to shoot, the Redditor hit the launch on their own missiles – eliminating the Oppressor and landing their Toreador back to the ground in style.

it’s the burned up mk2 sliding up that’s the icing on the the cake from gtaonline

With their highlight quickly gaining traction, the Redditor received plenty of praise for their impressive kill. Though, some others had an idea for Rockstar. “There should be an option, where you can choose a session without mk2. They ruined gta online experience for good!” said one commenter.

If you want to follow in the footsteps of the Redditor, you’ll need a Toreador and that’ll cost $3,660,000. The car can take about three hits from the Oppressor, so it’s not as durable as a Nightshark. But, if you want to really up the ante, use a propeller plane.

Gaming

The Elder Scrolls 6 might not release until 2026

Published: 26/Jan/2021 12:50

by Alex Garton
Elder Scrolls 6 teaser
Bethesda Game Studios

Share

The Elder Scrolls 6

An industry insider has claimed that they don’t expect Bethesda’s The Elder Scrolls VI to release until at least 2026 – despite being announced in 2018.

For a lot of gamers, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim was the ultimate RPG experience all packaged up into a single game. From the expansive open-world to the interesting and unique characters scattered across it, the game is adored by its fanbase.

So when Bethesda announced at E3 2018 that The Elder Scrolls VI was in development, it got a lot of Skyrim fans extremely excited. There was immediate speculation about when the game would release and how long it would be before fans would get any updates on the title.

Well, nearly three years later, Bethesda has still not provided players with any more information on The Elder Scrolls VI. Now, an industry insider has revealed that he doesn’t expect the title to release for another five years.

Elder Scrolls world
Bethesda Game Studios
Bethesda announced Elder Scrolls VI with a short teaser at E3 2018.

When will Elder Scrolls 6 be released?

As Bethesda is yet to reveal any new information on the title, it’s extremely difficult to predict when The Elder Scrolls VI will release. However, industry insider Tyler McVicker has revealed that he doesn’t expect the game to be released until as late as 2026.

Although that’s a scary prospect for fans of the Elder Scrolls, it appears to be a rather safe prediction. With Bethesda Game Studios hard at work attempting to finish off Starfield, their open-world space RPG, it’s unlikely we’ll receive a release date for Elder Scrolls anytime soon.

It’s also worth noting that the pressure is on Bethesda to deliver with Starfield and Elder Scrolls more than ever. Fallout 76 was a huge disappointment for fans and all eyes are on the game studio to deliver and amend their mistakes in these upcoming titles.

At one point in time, bugs in Bethesda’s games were seen as charming and hilarious, now after Fallout 76, it seems fans are no longer willing to accept these issues and expect a polished gameplay experience.

There’s also the very recent example of Cyberpunk 2077, which it’s clear probably needed another year or more in development.

Elder scrolls online world
Bethesda Game Studios
The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim was released all the way back in 2011.

In order to accomplish what the fans expect and bring the game to the next-generation of consoles, a 2026 release date is a realistic prediction.

However, who knows, the development of the game could be progressing faster than expected. Either way, no matter how it long takes, it’s better to release a polished title than an unfinished and buggy game.