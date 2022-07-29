GTA Online player perfectly roasts Rockstar support over missing vehicle

Brianna Reeves . Last updated: Jul 29, 2022

A GTA Online player roasted Rockstar Support when sending the team a report about their suddenly missing Scramjet vehicle.

Earlier this week, Rockstar unleashed The Criminal Enterprises update on Grand Theft Auto Online. The latest content release added new missions, gameplay improvements, and cars to the experience.

A few pre-existing cars received a facelift, too, with the likes of the Benefactor Stirling GT, Grotti Turismo R, and Pegassi Zentorno all boasting new modifications.

However, some players may want to run an inventory check on their car collections before adding even more pricey vehicles to the pile.

GTA Online user roasts Rockstar support with Missing Scramjet

Following the release of The Criminal Enterprises DLC, Grand Theft Auto Online players realized their Scramjet vehicles had gone missing from their car collections.

People such as YouTuber Vainglorious Gaming reported the “missing game item” through Rockstar Support and received compensation not too long thereafter. Others are having some fun with the process, though.

Reddit user Captain_D1ckhead also issued a report to Rockstar Support about the Scramjet vanishing from their GTA Online garage.

Since the support ticket required an image, the Redditor uploaded an edited screenshot of a red Scramjet outline sitting in an empty garage space.

The Grand Theft Auto Online subreddit is having a laugh, of course. In the hours since the Redditor shared the screenshot, the post has received more than 18,800 upvotes.

In addition to jokes about the report’s cleverness, a host of players have chimed in to note that their supersonic sports car went missing following the update, too.

At the very least, it seems as though Rockstar Support has managed to resolve the issue quickly. And others, such as dimgray, claim their rides reappeared in the “first alphabetically available garage slots” within 24 hours of the Scramjet’s absence.