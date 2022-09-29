GTA Online player reveals trick to avoid getting kicked for AFK

Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, Ryan primarily covers CoD, FIFA, and a variety of other games for Dexerto. When he's not writing, Ryan loves watching sports. You can contact him at [email protected]

Rockstar are expected go bigger and better with GTA Online.

One of GTA Online’s minor problems is the lack of a pause menu. Fortuntaley, a player discovered an easy way to step away from the game without being kicked.

GTA Online is almost a decade old, but players are still finding new little details every day. Recently a user uncovered features such as putting a mask on to remove wanted levels, shooting during phone calls, and hiding in bushes from police.

Community members are also discovering GTA 6 hints within GTA Online. A Reddit user pointed out a logo from the leaked footage similar to a logo added to the game in 2018.

Similar to other online services, GTA Online doesn’t allow players to pause the game, forcing players to be kicked if they have to step away. The minor grievance can be annoying, but one user found a workaround.

What is the GTA Online AFK method?

In GTA Online, “AFK farming” is when players abuse invite-only sessions to build up passive income for their businesses while doing nothing in-game.

Reddit user Nateovision_ revealed a way to AFK without being kicked from a lobby.

Here are the steps Nateovisison_ shared.

When in your apartment, using the interaction menu, select “Apartment Style” Choose any, it doesn’t matter, and you won’t be charged yet as it is a preview Once the preview loads, you should be able to walk around and check it out, or you can walk away from the game and not get kicked

One player responded, “this will be very helpful if I’m running from griefers and can’t get to my business security cameras.”

Another user added, “This is amazing, thank you!”

If you ever need a quick break from the action, try this method for yourself.