GTA Online player reveals how to make $60 million in a day - Dexerto

A GTA Online player has revealed exactly how they made $60 million in a single day doing various types of missions. Although they make it look easy, it’s certainly no walk in the park.

In order to own all of the most exciting vehicles, buildings, and businesses in GTA 5, you need a way of making money consistently. For a lot of players, this is the hardest aspect of the game and can be a bit of a challenge.

While there are multiple heists that players can take part in for a hefty amount of profit, they often require some cash to get started and can put new players off. So, what’s the quickest way to make money in the game?

Well, one player has shown exactly how they made $60 million in a single day and it’s impressive how many missions they managed to complete.

How to make $60 million in a day on GTA Online

A thread posted to Reddit showing a player earning $60 million in a day has garnered nearly 1,000 upvotes.

During the video, mahanpourfakhr is seen completing a variety of missions across the map. From delivering special cargo in planes to selling goods to various specialist dealers across Los Santos, all while making a lot of money doing it.

Each of these missions and sales were completed within a 24 hour period, proving it is possible to make a lot of money if you’re willing to grind in GTA Online.

In total, after selling two of every business, mahanpourfakhr managed to profit around $60 million total. While method of making money won’t suit everybody, there’s no denying it’s effective and consistent.

Whether you enjoy completing heists or doing cargo missions on GTA Online for cash, it’s all about finding a system you can stick to. Unfortunately, as mahanpourfakhr has proven, that sometimes means you’ll have to grind out some boring content.

Either way, if you put in enough time, it won’t be long before you’re profiting regularly and buying everything you want in-game.

For more specific methods on how to make money fast in GTA Online, check out our comprehensive guide packed with methods.