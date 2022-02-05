GTA Online player has smoothest end to mission ever

Although perhaps unintentionally, a GTA Online player had the smoothest end to a mission ever.

Ever since GTA V’s launch back in 2013, the franchise’s fans have gotten to enjoy both a hard-hitting story and an addicting GTA Online. The Online section has been a hit, so much so that it’s kept the game alive and running for nearly nine years later.

There’s always plenty to do, from players griefing each other with taser guns and racing fancy cars to completing heists. But sometimes the most simple parts of the game are the most fun, especially when done in a creative way.

GTA Online player ends a mission in a smooth fashion

Missions are one of GTA’s staples, be it in story mode or online, missions have been part of the game’s franchise since its inception back in 1997. Although a bit of a difference between story mode and online, they are still important to a player’s progression.

For GTA V, there are various ways to begin missions, be it through your phone where you receive a text and accept what you’ve been tasked to do, or by walking into an area that automatically starts it for you. At the end of the day, they all get turned in similarly – by walking into an upright yellow pillar.

Well in a post by Reddit user henrypecha on the official GTA Online subreddit, the Redditor took walking into an upright yellow pillar to new heights after he accidentally had the smoothest landing ever.

In a clip, you can see that they were on their way to end their mission. While riding on a flying motorcycle, the player decided to take an early exit, seemingly wanting to speed up the process but what ensued was their character hitting a garage door, and while in the process of trying to maintain balance, they back-walked their way into the renown upright yellow pillar.

GTA Online players never cease to amaze with their creativity, even if it’s unintentional.