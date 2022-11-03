GTA Online player just found their apartment IRL on vacation

Brianna graduated from SHSU in 2018 with a Master's degree in English Literature. In the past, she's written for Comic Book Resources, PlayStation LifeStyle, and Screen Rant. On top of penning scripts for GVMERS, Brianna covers the latest gaming news for Dexerto. Her expertise lies in PlayStation, single-player games such as Assassin's Creed, and anything Batman-related. You can contact her at [email protected]

While vacationing in Santa Monica, a Grand Theft Auto player found the building that inspired their apartment in GTA Online.

Findings of this nature are always a treat but rarely surprising. Rockstar Games never shied away from the fact that it modeled Grand Theft Auto 5’s Los Santos map after Los Angeles.

Notably, The Vinewood Bowl took inspiration from Los Angeles’ Hollywood Bowl amphitheater. Even relatively smaller locales like Whisky A Go Go in West Hollywood influenced the creation of Tequi-la-la in GTA 5.

And players continue to find interesting parallels between the real world and Rockstar Games’ fake one.

GTA Online fan finds in-game apartment while visiting California

YouTuber ConnerTheWaffle went on vacation earlier this year to Santa Monica, California. While visiting the area, the content creator found something interesting – their GTA Online apartment.

The resemblance shared between the in-game model (Del Perro Heights) and the real-life building is nearly identical.

Rockstar even managed to render the complex’s surrounding area, complete with palm trees, intersections, and crosswalks.

ConnerTheWaffle shared side-by-side comparison photos using an in-game screenshot and their appearance in front of the actual building.

As many are already well aware, Rockstar Games’ attention to detail evidently knows no bounds. It’ll be interesting, then, to see how that dedication manifests in the long-awaited Grand Theft Auto 6.

Rumors about the new game’s supposed location have circulated for years, with many claiming Rockstar plans to revisit Vice City. Other uncorroborated reports suggest the next open-world adventure may take place across multiple continents.

Whatever the case, players may find themselves stumbling across in-game landmarks while exploring the real world several years down the line.