GTA Online player finds hilarious way to destroy Oppressor MK2 griefers - Dexerto

A GTA Online player may have found the perfect way to counter Oppressor MK2 griefers and it’s absolutely hilarious.

No one likes getting griefed in GTA Online, especially if it’s by players who are piloting an Oppressor MK2. As the vehicle features four rocket launchers, it makes it easy for griefers to roam around Los Santos looking for vulnerable targets to take out.

As the Oppressor is a flying vehicle, it can be hard for players using standard cars to take them out. However, one GTA Online player has proven it’s not impossible and may have figured out the perfect counter.

GTA Online player finds perfect counter for Oppressor MK2 griefers

A thread posted to the GTA Online subreddit showing a player taking out an Oppressor MK2 griefer has garnered over 12,000 upvotes. While driving around Los Santos, Rad_Sh1ba realized they were being pursued by a player in an Oppressor.

Although most players would have attempted to make a getaway, Rad_Sh1ba was prepared for this moment and knew exactly what to do. After the player in the Oppressor got a little too close, Rad_Sh1ba threw a C4 into the air and triggered the explosive.

The throwable blew up the Oppressor and the player inside, allowing Rad_Sh1ba to carry on with their play session without the risk of being killed. However, before they left, Rad_Sh1ba didn’t forget to play the clown horn, making for a hilarious conclusion to the clip.

This is definitely a strategy that GTA Online players should take note of and attempt to replicate. It certainly gets the job done and will make griefers think twice before attempting to shoot you with missiles.

Of course, the clown horn didn’t do any damage, but it certainly added the cherry on top of Rad_Sh1ba’s clip.