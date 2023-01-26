GTA Online sees player bump after Welcome to the Troupe mission released

Since Rockstar’s release of the Welcome to the Troupe mission, GTA Online has enjoyed a massive player count increase.

Launched alongside the Drug Wars update in December 2022, Welcome to the Troupe marks the first mission in the First Dose story series.

The update introduced six new story missions, The Freakshop warehouse, several Fooligan Jobs, and the Acid Lab business model.

Suffice it to say, this particular content update has given Grand Theft Auto Online players plenty of reasons to reengage with the open world. And data suggests it’s been nothing short of a boon for Rockstar and publisher Take-Two.

GTA Online’s Welcome to the Troupe boosts player count

Over a week ago, Twitter user and industry insider Tez2 revealed data showing three million users had played Welcome to the Troupe.

It’s an impressive figure, one that’s since grown considerably. In a follow-up tweet, Tez2 noted that between January 16 and January 25, the GTA Online mission had attracted another ~554,000 players.

Considering these numbers, it’s no wonder Grand Theft Auto’s multiplayer suite continues to receive significant updates.

Los Santos Drug Wars is the latest in a long line of content updates for GTA Online. Before the likes of GTA Online’s Troupe missions touched down, Rockstar introduced Criminal Enterprises as its summer 2022 rollout. Notably, it included everything from expanded Criminal Careers to an array of gameplay improvements.

What Rockstar Games has in store for the title next presently remains unknown. For now, it seems series faithful are most interested in learning more about Grand Theft Auto 6. When official details on that front will start making the rounds is anyone’s guess.