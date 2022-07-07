GTA Online Oppressor MK2 nerf confirmed for Summer update

Alan Bernal . 10 hours ago

Rockstar are set to nerf GTA Online’s Oppressor Mk II bike that might finally reign in the disruptive vehicle plaguing Grand Theft Auto players for years.

The studio addressed both its Red Dead Online and GTA Online audiences on July 7 with an update to how the devs are juggling its upcoming slate of projects and what players should expect from popular titles going forward.

Among many GTA Online teases like new contact missions, a revamp to access snacks and armor, and expanding Criminal Careers, it seems like Rockstar wants to deliver on long-requested features from the community.

This will also address one of the most divisive parts of Online’s ecosystem that’s been terrorizing GTA servers for quite some time, according the a Rockstar’s July 7 blog.

Rockstar Games/Imgur: Diletant The Mk2 Oppressor is getting nerfed in the GTA Online Summer update.

Rockstar wants to address the controversial vehicle by targeting its homing missiles as well as its countermeasures that make it hard to take down.

Still, it’s a great sign for GTA Online players who’ve had their gameplay ruined by the many Mk II trolls who go out of their way to kill unsuspecting players.

Rockstar are aware of how troubling the Oppressors can be, and have slowly dolled out ways for GTA players to defend themselves .

But it still hasn’t helped out as much as RS would have hoped, leading people to find their own strategies of countering Mk II trolls in bizarre ways.

Rockstar Games Rockstar plans to help GTA Online players against MK2 Oppressor trolls.

The studio could soon make meaningful changes to the Oppressor after months of teasing a PvP combat change that players have been waiting for.

It’ll be interesting to see if the changes will improve the situation, but if Rockstar are looking to nerf or remove the bike’s missiles, it could be a step in the right direction.

We’ll have to wait and see what the devs have in store for GTA Online once the Summer update lands, which could hold big changes for players.