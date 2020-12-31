GTA Online NYE update patch notes: Omnis, Treasure Hunt, free cash, rewards

Rockstar Games have revealed what’s in store for Grand Theft Auto 5 with the game’s New Year update for GTA Online, and we’ve got the full patch notes.

The game’s developers have rolled out a number of updates in recent times, with the biggest adding a new Cayo Perico heist to the title.

Not only that, but for Christmas the entire island turned white for yet another year of festivities.

However, with the arrival of the New Year’s update, things are going to be returning to normal where the weather is concerned. That’s not all that’s changing, though, so let’s dive into the specifics – posted in early patch notes by leaker Tez2.

GTA Online New Year’s update patch notes

Omnis

The GTA Diamond Casino special vehicle for this week, which can be won with one Lucky Wheel spin, is the Obey Omnis.

It’s worth just $700,000 in-game, which is a fraction of the cost seen for various other prizes in the past, but still a decent pick for the update. According to GTA Fandom’s blog: “The Obey Omnis was the poster child of the golden age of rallying, a period of deregulated innocence when a turbo-charged tin can could plough through a crowd of spectators on a muddy embankment and there wasn’t a damn thing the government could do about it. This is one for the fans.”

Weather change, new task and free rewards

The weather has returned to normal in GTA Online, meaning there is no more of the fluffy white stuff on the roads or landscape.

There is, however, a more exciting change to talk about. Players will be able to collect a series of Treasure Chests, which will be dotted around the island, and in return a number of rewards will be made available.

Speaking of rewards, free unlockables this week include the following:

Sessanta Nove Monogram livery for Revolter, Speedo Custom, Menacer

Bigness Tie-dye Sweater

Bigness Tie-dye Sports Pants

Races and cash bonuses

There will be double cash and RP rewards granted to those grinding through the In & Out Adversary mode, for a limited time. The featured races and time trials can be seen below:

Premium Race: Senora Freeway

Time Trial: Coast to Coast

RC Time Trial: Construction Site I

Discounts and Twitch Prime Gaming rewards

There is a whole list of things to buy with a 40% discount this week, as listed, and Twitch Prime Gaming members will also receive a further 10% off.

Casino Penthouse Garage

Arcade Garage

Nightclub Garage Levels

Arena Garage Floors

Dynasty 8 Garages

Office Garages

MOC Personal Vehicle Storage

High-End Apartments Ramp Buggy

Armored Kuruma

Phantom Wedge

Taipan

For more information on the latest Twitch Prime Gaming rewards in GTA Online, check out our guide.