GTA Online NPC drives recklessly and gets instant karma - Dexerto

Although it’s the real players that cause the majority of the chaos in GTA Online, NPC’s don’t always play by the rules either. Unfortunately, for one GTA NPC, it didn’t take karma very long to catch up with him after he recklessly pulled out of a junction.

For a lot of open-world games, NPC’s can be rather boring and linear in the way they go about their business. However, in GTA V, the game’s NPCs are often central to some of the funniest moments players will experience in the title.

For whatever reason, GTA’s NPCs somehow manage to find themselves in hilarious situations that you couldn’t even script.

For one GTA player in particular, that involved an NPC receiving a serious amount of karma after recklessly pulling out of a junction in an SUV.

Reckless GTA NPC gets instant karma

It’s fair to say no one likes being cut-up by a driver who has pulled out of a junction without looking, especially on GTA Online. Well, After being cut-up by an NPC at a junction, GTA player ajmt2204 decided to give the driver a piece of his mind and kicked his SUV while driving past.

Instead of letting the matter go, the NPC opted to chase ajmt2204 down the road and seek his revenge.

Unfortunately, karma had other ideas for the reckless driver and he ended up flying into a gas station, resulting in his demise.

Grover Washington Jr’s ‘Just the Two of Us’ in the background is the icing on the cake for the clip and brings it all together.

This absolutely hilarious scenario is a testament to how funny GTA’s NPCs can be. Despite the game releasing all the way back in 2013, it still produces unique situations like this that you couldn’t stage.

Whenever GTA 6 finally hits the shelves, let’s hope Rockstar can replicate the dynamic nature of the NPC’s found across Los Santos.