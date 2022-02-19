GTA Online lobby’s wholesome hangout attempt quickly turns into Final Destination

A GTA Online player meetup had every intention of being a wholesome moment when it suddenly turned into a cursed recreating of ‘Final Destination.’

GTA is a perfect place to create chaos and mayhem, even when players don’t mean to do it. A surprisingly troll-free moment in Los Santos got derailed by what some believe was due to the peer-to-peer connection of GTA Online.

One player managed to actually get a decent turnout after inviting people to the Del Perro Pier for a cruise on the rollercoaster. The hangout looked like it was going to go off without a hitch, up until it didn’t.

Advertisement

As soon as the carts started to take off, they started to horribly glitch out. When they hit the first turn, it became a horrific scene straight out of Final Destination 3.

“I had invited everybody in the session to ride the roller coaster with me for a wholesome moment,” user ‘trujeezy’ said. “But then this happened.”

What started as an amusement attraction with seven passengers quickly bobbed and weaved itself to a ride from hell with players glitching out and eventually falling off.

Read more: GTA fans uncover potential GTA 6 easter egg hiding in plain sight

Others apparently encountered this same problem with their parties – with some even comparing it to Final Destination. It seems as if the peer-to-peer connection makes GTA characters around you glitch out while your character looks normal.

Advertisement

“My gf and i played GTA Online yesterday and since we were waiting for her friends to hop in we decided to ride the coaster,” one player recounted. “She sat in front of me and I swear she flopped like a fish and got stuck on my face since my character isn’t movable.

“But she said that on her screen I was the one who was flopping and falling off the ride.”

While players can certainly plan a trip to the pier’s rollercoaster, be warned: GTA Online might make it look like a thing of nightmares.