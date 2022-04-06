GTA Online leaker explains how rumored Liberty City map will differ from GTA 4

GTA Online has become one of Rockstar Games’ most successful titles, and with rumors of a Liberty City map expansion coming this summer, a known leaker has explained more about what it will entail.

Introducing GTA 4’s iconic Liberty City location to GTA Online has been a dream for many players fed up with being limited to exploring San Andreas’ metropolis Los Santos.

Imagine being able to get on a plane and travel from one giant city to another with its own set of missions and content available. Sounds like a dream for GTA Online fanatics, doesn’t it?

Well, according to insider Matheusbr9895, the rumored Liberty City expansion won’t be as spectacular as many had hoped and revealed some very interesting tidbits of info.

Para aqueles que pergunta se LC será totalmente acessível ao GTA Online. Não não será, apenas uma área limitada, a Rockstar Games está planejando macetes para quem tentar sair da extremidade por 10 segundos. — Matheusvictorbr- (@Matheusbr9895_) April 5, 2022

Leaker reveals possible GTA Online Liberty City details

While the idea of roaming Liberty City sounds like a pipe dream, Matheusbr9895 explained how Rockstar plans to implement the New York parody into the world of GTA Online.

Unfortunately, the whole city won’t be fully accessible with only a “limited area” being available for players.

“Rockstar Games is planning hacks for anyone trying to get out of the edge for 10 seconds,” the leaker claimed.

I’m sure it will be nice to walk around in some areas of LC, because of the Actual RAGE for GTAV, it will not be the same LC as in 2008. For end limits are those that will try to overtake by plane or boat, for example. — Matheusvictorbr- (@Matheusbr9895_) April 5, 2022

That said, players will still apparently get the opportunity to walk around some areas of Liberty City, but because of the Rage engine, it won’t be the same setting as 2008’s GTA 4.

Furthermore, Matheusbr9895 hinted that a full version of Liberty City could be available at a later date. In a follow-up tweet the insider claimed, “Rockstar plans a Special Bundle, including some landmark titles from the HD universe,” once GTA 6 finally releases.

As always, take these rumors with a grain of salt until they’re confirmed, but it will be fun to see what Rockstar has planned and if these leaks end up being accurate.