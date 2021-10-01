GTA Online launched 8 years ago: 5 things Rockstar needs to do before GTA 6

GTA Online turns eight years old today and we’ve compiled a list of what the game needs before it rides off into the sunset behind GTA 6.

October 1, 2013, was a huge moment in gaming history. GTA Online arrived to thunderous applause and players have been obsessed with it ever since.

Its effect on the rest of the gaming space has been profound too, as many games have attempted to emulate GTA’s games-as-a-service business model that has kept it afloat since launch.

The game has been through a lot of change over the years – the number of ways to make money has increased exponentially, there’s a sharper focus on street racing, and the stakes get raised higher and higher with new content like the Cayo Perico heist.

While these have all been welcome additions to the game, there is still a lot that could be upgraded before we say goodbye.

1. Map updates to GTA Online Expanded & Enhanced Edition

Los Santos has been explored to the fullest extent possible. There isn’t much left to get veteran players excited about the game’s locale. This could be fixed with a few quick additions though.

Even something as simple as restoring the map of San Andreas to its former size and glory would go a long way towards making the game feel fresh again.

This could also open up other possibilities for characters and locations across the franchise.

2. New game modes and missions

The problem with repetition doesn’t stop with the map. Anyone who has played GTA Online for a long period of time will testify to the lack of variation present in the current system.

Though there are lots of things to do, many of the missions end up feeling like copycat variations of each other. Each time a new piece of content comes out the community seems to flock back and give it a shot, but a lack of consistent updates means that the thrill of the chase never comes as often as needed.

If the map was expanded, Rockstar would have an easier time setting in new places and people for players to interact with, and could maybe alleviate some of that dreaded feeling.

3. Crossplay for Console & PC

Now that GTA 5 & GTA Online are making the jump to the next generation, it’s time to figure out crossplay.

Whether it’s allowing cross-generation players to connect to each other or a full cross-compatibility mode, the request for this feature is only going to spike in the coming months.

In an age where games like Call of Duty and Apex Legends have already nailed down the crossplay experience, Rockstar’s lack of enthusiasm for this feature stands out in the crowd – and not in a good way.

4. New Heists in GTA Online

Following up Cayo Perico is a monumental task, but it’s one that needs to happen before GTA 6.

The game’s latest heist was an absolute smash and that kind of quality could separate GTA Online from the pack even its eighth year of existence.

Featuring a perfectly unlikeable target, huge rewards, and some of the best action sequences we’ve seen thus far, the blueprint has now been laid and is ready to be improved upon.

5. In-game launch event for GTA 6

It wouldn’t be right to send GTA Online off without a final chance to commemorate the journey, and the open-world of Los Santos is fit to host the perfect going-away party.

Whether it be some all-new content to tease the events of the next game or just a nostalgia-filled trip through the iconic events and locations across the years, an official send-off for a beloved title is available now in a way that it never was before.

That’s our list of things that GTA Online could do to reach its final form before the arrival of GTA 6. For more GTA Online coverage, check out our main hub here.