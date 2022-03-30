 GTA Online insider teases big map expansion with Liberty City in Summer 2022 - Dexerto
GTA Online insider teases big map expansion with Liberty City in Summer 2022

Published: 30/Mar/2022 20:14

by Michael Gwilliam
Rockstar Games
Rockstar Games

GTA Online players in desperate need of a change of scenery could get their wish if a rumored map expansion to Liberty City is to be believed.

Since GTA Online’s inception with the release of GTA 5, players have been limited to the LA-parody city of Los Santos and its San Andreas suburbs. That could finally be about to change.

With GTA Online now offering the controversial GTA+ rewards program for next-gen users, it seems like there could be more to this service than once thought if Rockstar has something big up their sleeves.

According to Rockstar Games insider Matheusvictor, players should pack their bags for a Summer vacation as a future update draws near.

Rockstar Games
Rockstar Games
GTA Online might finally be getting a map expansion.

Insider says GTA Online map expansion is coming

In a post on Twitter, the leaker said that his sources told him that a very large update is in the works for GTA.

“Recent information I [got] from sources, there’s a BIG summer update coming to GTA Online, and we’ll see good connections between them… map expansion!” he said.

As for where the map expansion will take us, the insider didn’t say, but he did include emojis of the Statue of Liberty and a pair of sunglasses.

While the Statue of Liberty exists in New York, a parody version dubbed the Statue of Happiness is in Liberty City – GTA’s version of the big apple.

Interestingly, a number of GTA 6 rumors have claimed that the upcoming game’s campaign will see a return to Liberty and Vice City, so whether or not those are connected to this GTA Online expansion.

Like always, take these rumors with a grain of salt, but with spring on the way and summer soon to follow, it won’t be long until we find out if this leak ends up being real and players can return to Liberty City.

