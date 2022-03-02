GTA Online Imani Tech: What is it and which cars use it?

Imani Tech offers players valuable upgrades they can use to enhance their GTA Online vehicles, so here’s what it does and which wheels can be fitted with the new gear.

Although all eyes are pointing towards GTA 6 and what that could mean for the multiplayer component, GTA Online payers are still being treated to fresh new content fairly regularly.

Last year’s The Contract update, starring none other than Dr. Dre, was one of the biggest drops in recent memory. It came with a host of brand new vehicles, weapons, and properties, and even saw the return of Franklin from the single-player campaign.

However, one of the most intriguing additions was Imani Tech, which can be applied to specific vehicles in players’ garages. Here’s everything you need to know about GTA Online Imani Tech, including which cars it works on.

What is GTA Online Imani Tech

Imani Tech is a set of powerful upgrades that give vehicles incredible abilities, provided by Imani herself. There are three different enhancements on offer, each of which makes your car into something straight out of a James Bond movie.

The three available upgrades are:

Missile Lock-On Jammer ($400,000) – Prevents enemy players from locking onto your vehicles with any missile-based weapon.

– Prevents enemy players from locking onto your vehicles with any missile-based weapon. Remote Control Unit (235,000) – Allows players to control their vehicle remotely, making them easier to rescue from afar.

– Allows players to control their vehicle remotely, making them easier to rescue from afar. Out of Sight Service ($12,000) – Activates a temporary cloaking device that obscures players from the radar, activated via the phone

It’s worth noting that only one piece of Imani Tech can be equipped to a vehicle at any given time, in an effort to make sure that a players’ ride isn’t totally unstoppable.

Which GTA Online vehicles can use Imani Tech

Unfortunately, not every vehicle in your garage is compatible with Imani Tech. In fact, it’s only those added to the game by The Contract update that are eligible for the upgrades, which means it’s currently impossible to fit the likes of the Elegy RH8 and the Adder with invisibility.

Here’s a list of all the GTA Online vehicles that can currently be equipped with Imani Tech:

Bravado Buffalo STX

Dewbauchee Champion

Enus Deity

Enus Jubilee

How to get Imani Tech in GTA Online

In order to get hold of Imani Tech, first, you need to make sure you have gone into business with Franklin by purchasing an Agency. Imani is a talented hacker who works in the Agency, so gaining access to her is the first priority.

You’ll then have to make sure that your Agency features a Vehicle Workshop, and you have one of the eligible cars listed above at your disposal. Head into your Vehicle Workshop and enter the ride you want to apply the upgrade to.

From there you’ll be met with a prompt asking if you want to enter the Vehicle Workshop. Once you find yourself inside, scroll down the menu until you find the option for “Imani Tech,” then select the equipment you’re interested in.

To summarize here’s a quick step-by-step recap of exactly how you can get hold of Imani Tech in GTA Online:

Purchase an Agency with access to Vehicle Workshop Head into the Vehicle Workshop and hop in the car you want to upgrade When prompted, select “Enter Vehicle Workshop” Scroll down the menus to “Imani Tech” Select the technology you wish to install Hit the streets of Los Santos

There you have it! That was everything you need to know about how to use Imani Tech in GTA Online. For more on Rockstar’s online multiplayer mode, check out some of our other guides:

