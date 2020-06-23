GTA Online: How to remove wanted level in Casino heist setup missions

There's actually a way to completely remove your wanted level from Grand Theft Auto V's Diamond Casino heist setup missions, and we're going to show you exactly how to do it.

GTA Online still sees millions of players pour into the game each month and that doesn't look likely to change any time soon, with the current title being remastered for next-gen consoles in the near future.

So, getting to know how to complete the current heists isn't going to be just handy knowledge to have now, but also in the future as well.

Advertisement

As regular players will know by know, these heist setup tasks can be quite gruelling, especially if you're matched up with strangers who tend to go rogue from time to time.

They often take up the most time to complete in the grand scheme of things, although there is a way to get the cops out of the picture, and potentially speed up your process. Below is a step-by-step guide on how to do it – using information from Reddit user TheRevengance.

Advertisement

How to lose the cops in GTA Casino heist setups

Load up GTA Online. Start up the Diamond Casino heist in-game. Head into one of the setup missions, with friends or matched players. Call Simeon, Ron, or Gerald using your iFruit phone – and request a job. Once the job is confirmed, join it and leave. This should erase your wanted level quickly, leading to a quick escape from the police.

The police play a role in many of these setups, as many will know, and losing them are a key part of advancing to the next stage, once you have cleared certain objectives.

Advertisement

It's unclear as to whether or not this handy trick will actually survive for a long time in GTA Online, or be patched out at some point. However, while it lasts, there's no doubt that players will be using it once, twice, and many more times while it's live.

This isn't the only thing members of the community can do to gain an advantage in the Casino heist, either, as you can also cheaply change your rewards if you know. Full guide on that here.

For more guides, GTA Online news, GTA 6 leaks, and more, follow us on Twitter @GTA_INTEL to stay in the loop.