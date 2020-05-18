How to get more chips at GTA Online Diamond Casino

Rockstar Games made a popular move last July when the Grand Theft Auto Diamond Casino opened its doors, and we've got some tips for players looking to grab as many chips as they can.

There are thousands of new GTA Online players running around Los Santos, following Epic Games' limited time offer that saw it made completely free for a limited time. For those who don't know already, tcasino building is located right next to the Vinewood Racetrack and opened its doors on July 23, and features a good few gambling games that could be used to boost your amount of cash.

GTA Online players will be very much aware that Shark Cards can cost a pretty penny from the online store, but the Diamond Casino presents an opportunity to make money a different way – without having to grind through missions and heists. Let's face it, that can be a little repetitive at times.

The GTA Online casino is now open for business and there are tonnes of games inside, but you'll need chips to play.

Those who haven't really played at the Casino too much might not be familiar with the chips system, but it's quite easy to understand. You can turn real money into in-game cash, then buy chips with it, if you really want to.

What we want to give you with this guide, however, are tips that will prevent you from spending real cash – instead, make the best of what's available in-game.

GTA Online welcoming bonus

The first time you enter the building you will be awarded with a gift of 5,000 chips after paying the $500 membership fee (not real money of course), which should be more than enough to get you started. From there, players will be granted a further 1,000 chips from the cashier every other time they visit.

Conversion rates are simple to understand, too. Each in-game dollar can be swapped for one chip and swapped back to GTA dollars at any time. This can all be done by approaching the cashier inside the casino.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lX_IN4v-RnA

GTA Online Inside Track horse racing tips

One of the games that you can play is Inside Track, and there really is quite a knack for it.

First of all, once you have logged in on one of the automated betting units inside the Casino, you will notice that there are live online races and offline tracks as well. The first, which is called Main Event, you can compete against friends. Secondly, you can see Single Event, which is single-player.

There are some very specific things to know about the game, as seen in our tips guide. This guide compiles a few methods for predicting different outcomes and things to avoid doing, such as betting on the ones with the highest odds. Chances are, you won't win too much doing that.

One example the guide lays out, however, is that: "If Hennagin's Steed is in the second position on the list against a horse with the same odds above it, it's very likely to be the winner." More of that in our tips piece.

GTA Lucky Wheel rewards

You won't be shocked to find that the Diamond Casino has a whole load of games that could help boost your amount of chips really quickly.

Aside from the obvious choices of slot machines, horse racing, and others, there's a Lucky Wheel that players can spin once every day and receive random bonus prizes.

Prizes aren't just limited to chips, though, as there are also a plethora of other rewards available such as new clothing, RP, extra cash, and even a chance of winning the incredible podium vehicle inside the casino. Imagine walking away with a brand new set of wheels!

Each week, with content updates, Rockstar adds a new car to the podium.

You can see which one is up for grabs just by peering your head over in its direction, and you might be surprised to know some cars featured in the rewards have been worth over $4 million in-game – such as the Formula 1 racers.

Rockstar Games dropping bonuses in May

There's a good chance that the new GTA Casino will attract a number of players that maybe haven't played the game for a long time to return – or if it's their first time.

Some have been waiting for something like a casino to be added since the days of the Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3, although even for those who have just started playing, this is definitely still a fun feature of the map to explore.

During the course of May, members of the GTA Online community can jump into the game and pick up a free $500,000. This can be taken to the Casino and transferred immediately into chips, if you want, and will be a fantastic pot to start with. This way, you can take a few risks while you're finding your feet, without even denting your total. Full guide on how to grab the cash pot can be found here.

Free GTA$500,000



Play GTA Online throughout the month of May for a one-time gift of GTA$500,000.



The GTA$ will be automatically sent to your Maze Bank account within seven days.https://t.co/a9nEg3xmyQ pic.twitter.com/T4kAKOlYyV — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) May 1, 2020

GTA Casino hidden playing cards

Those visiting the casino for the first time will spot the following notification, as seen below. The feature could be described as a treasure hunting task for hidden casino playing cards.

These are dotted around both Los Santos and Blaine County, and once players have collected them all they will be awarded with some extra chips and RP.

How much are Shark Cards in GTA Online?

It shouldn't really have to come to this, if you check out the games and tips from above, but if you really want to go all-out in the Casino, you could invest real cash with Shark Cards.

There are tons of different ways that you could grab more chips for the GTA Online casino without having to buy Shark Cards. For those interested in buying chips with real cash, though, the pricing can be found below - taken from Amazon.



Red Shark Card: $100,000 GTA cash for £1.99 / $2.99 / €2.49

$100,000 GTA cash for £1.99 / $2.99 / €2.49 Tiger Shark: $200,000 GTA cash for £3.29 / $4.99 / €3.99

$200,000 GTA cash for £3.29 / $4.99 / €3.99 Bull Shark: $500,000 GTA cash for £6.19 / $9.99 / €7.49

$500,000 GTA cash for £6.19 / $9.99 / €7.49 Great White Shark: $1,250,000 GTA cash for £11.99 / $19.99 / €14.99

$1,250,000 GTA cash for £11.99 / $19.99 / €14.99 Whale Shark : $3,500,000 GTA cash for £31.99 / $49.99 / €37.99

: $3,500,000 GTA cash for £31.99 / $49.99 / €37.99 Megalodon Shark: $8,000,000 GTA cash for £64.99 / $99.99 / €74.49

Not everybody will want to pour their own money into the virtual slot machines, especially as GTA currency can never be converted back into real cash, but let's face it... there are plenty of other ways to play in the casino.

So there you have it! That's everything you need to know about making more chips in the Diamond Casino. For more tips, guides, and breaking news from the world of Grand Theft Auto, follow us on Twitter @GTA_INTEL.