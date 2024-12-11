GTA Online has a few new GTA 6 easter eggs that you might miss

GTA Online players have uncovered a handful of new GTA 6-linked easter eggs in the Agents of Sabotage update. However, there is every chance you might miss them.

Over the years, GTA Online fans have searched high and low for any clues about GTA 6. They’ve looked at numbers on doors, car license plates, and even tried to solve the Mount Chiliad easter egg. That last one has since been cleared up and, no, it doesn’t relate to GTA 6.

At times, Rockstar has put some pretty obvious clues into the mix as well. We’ve had car liveries that explicitly have Vice City written on them, the number six has popped up a few times, and don’t forget the ‘one day will reveal all’ t-shirt that was added last year.

As we get closer to GTA 6’s release year, fans have noticed Rockstar upping the teasers. However, you might just miss them if you’re not looking or listening out for them.

That’s right, off the back of the new Agents of Sabotage updates, fans have found at least two new easter eggs relating to Vice City.

The most noticeable comes during ‘The Fine Arts’ robbery. If you get the Tiki Statue as you’re target, picking it up will trigger the original pick up sound effect from Vice City.

With it being a random target, you’re not guaranteed to get it every time. So, you may have to replay the robbery a few times to find the easter egg.

Additionally, fans have also noticed that the Diamond Casino’s The Music locker nightclub is stocking an IPA from Vice City.

This, according to Discord user TheSecretPower, was added back in the Cayo Perico update. However, it’s been so hard to notice that fans have only just started seeing it in-game recently.

On top of the nod to Vice City, the texture of the can says that it has 6% alcohol content. It couldn’t be a more direct reference if it tried.

As we’re ramping up towards GTA 6’s planned release, just keep an eye out. You never know what you might miss.