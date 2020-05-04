GTA Online glitch ruins the way mechanics drop off your cars

A strange bug has been discovered in GTA Online that completely ruins the way mechanics drop off cars, instead turning them into the biggest troll on the planet.

As regular players will know by now, a simple call to your mechanic can see them drop off one of your cars in a few seconds. They actually get paid to do it, hence the notification you receive each time you play.

However, while this is usually a simple process that sees cars arrive soon after the phone call ends, a new bug has thrown a spanner in the works.

Instead of your vehicle rolling up at its intended location, the glitch actually sees it spawn multiple times in a variety of nearby locations.

So, when your driver says that he's "Johnny on the spot" and picks a drop-off spot, don't always believe what he's saying. When the bug kicks into action, it can actually look pretty embarrassing chasing shadows.

As seen in a post from CSchreiber97, their car teleported not once, but twice, three times, and even more than that in just a few seconds. As soon as they got close to their ride, boom, there it goes again. "My mechanic thinks he's funny," the user said.

The funniest thing about it, though, is that the mini map is updating just as fast – showing the car spawning in different places. It's fair to say that this would be an absolute disaster if you had to escape a place real fast or were chasing another player.

Read More: GTA Online players claim Rockstar are ruining economy ahead of GTA 6

Whether or not this is a widespread issue that Rockstar Games are looking into is unknown at the time of writing, but members of the community should expect to see it reolves shortly, just like all other problems. Until then, well, we should stop paying our mechanic – until he gets his act together.