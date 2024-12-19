GTA Online finally releases long-awaited vehicle but not everyone’s happy

GTA Online players are, finally, able to get their hands on a Taco Van and take it around Los Santos again. However, some fans are furious that it’s release is missing a few things.

Even though many Grand Theft Auto fans are looking forward to GTA 6, plenty of others are still dedicated to GTA Online. They’re diving into Los Santos all the time, grinding through the new updates and completing their car collections.

The newest update, Agents of Sabotage, has got a number of long-awaited vehicles being added to the mix. That includes the Dinka Jester RR Wide Body, the recently released Coquette D10 Pursuit, and Brute Taco Van.

That Taco Van is something fans have waited to come back for quite some time in GTA Online. While some are happy with finally being able to drive it around, others wanted it to follow the Pizza This missions, giving them something to do.

No taco missions for GTA’s returning Taco Van

As that hasn’t been the case, and the fact that the Taco Van is a Pegasus vehicle – meaning you don’t own it in your garage – fans have been a little disappointed with the release.

“Disappointing to see no Taco Missions,” NeedForMadnessAuto said. “In all seriousness, I’d enjoy doing taco deliveries. I started doing the pizza delivery missions and they’re surprisingly pretty fun,” added another.

“Pegasus only and there’s no taco missions :(,” commented another player. “What’s the point of the taco truck if there aren’t any missions or anything?? Waste of money,” another posted.

Rockstar Games The Taco Van is back in GTA Online!

The Taco Van is the cheapest addition in the Agents of Sabotage update, as it’ll set you back $345,000. You can get it down to a trade price of $258,750 by completing the Health Code Violations mission in Dispatch Work.

Further vehicles are still to be released in the Agents of Sabotage drip-feed. Hopefully, things will go better than the van.