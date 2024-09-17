GTA Online finally adds most-requested feature after almost a decade

Rockstar Games has, after more than a decade, added one of the most-requested features to GTA Online, and it should clear up PC lobbies.

If you’ve spent more than a few minutes in a GTA Online lobby on PC, you’ve probably run into a cheater. Some are wilder than others, though. There are those cheaters who rain money from above, others who want to insta-kill enemies, and some who want to run around as Transformers.

It isn’t a problem that is exclusive to PC, it seeps into console lobbies as well. Yet, it is certainly a bigger headache for those who prefer a keyboard and mouse to a controller.

Over the years, there have been plenty of calls from players for Rockstar to add an anti-cheat. Sure, they do their best to root cheaters out, but having a third-party helping with that would speed things up.

So, after more than a decade – actually, the 11th anniversary of GTA 5’s launch – they’ve answered those calls. PC players will log in from now on will see a prompt for BattleEye – a third-party anti-cheat software that will eliminate cheats from online lobbies.

That has, naturally, sparked plenty of excitement for fans. “Finally, Lately it has become almost unplayable,” one said. “I really hope that BattleEye isnt Just a bandaid over an infected wound, only time will tell,” another added.

Others had words of caution, too, suggesting that BattleEye has been ineffective in other games. On top of that, some players have reported that it affects Steam Deck support.

The addition of BattleEye could, however, lead Rockstar to finally bring GTA Online on PC in line with console. That would mean adding the long-awaited next-gen update as well.

Article continues after ad

It also means that players who want to play single-player in a modded format will have to turn off the anti-cheat option in their Rockstar Launcher settings.