How GTA Online players can claim a free $200K & Los Santos Tuner tee in-game

Rockstar Games are giving players a chance to earn an extra $200,000 in GTA Online, along with the Born x Raised tee from the Los Santos Tuners update.

The Los Santos Tuners update injected a ton of content into the game, but players still have to save up their pennies in order to buy into the many new cars that were made available – with more to come throughout the summer.

Anything helps in that endeavor so the devs are throwing in some added benefits to completing a Contract, but you’ll have a certain window to do so.

Going into the summer, there’s a ton of new races and contracts that were introduced with the Los Santos Tuners patch update that players can complete.

On July 24, Rockstar said that it would give players an extra $200,000 in GTA Online as well as a white ‘Born x Raised’ tee for completing a certain type of Contract.

All you have to do is pick out a robbery-style Contract and complete it, from the planning stages to pulling off the final job. If you complete a Contract’s final job by August 2, then Rockstar will pay out the extra content for you sometime after that date.

Even though setting up for a Contract like a robbery already has some overhead to take into account, this should still help getting enough cash to claim a big-ticket item.

Each robbery-style Contract has Planning Works to prepare and a final job to pull it off. Complete a Contract final job through July 28 to earn the Born x Raised White Tee and a bonus GTA$200k, delivered within 72 hours of login after August 2. pic.twitter.com/843mfOfNO7 — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) July 24, 2021

The Los Santos Tuners update also introduced a new level progression system in the form of ‘Rep.’

Leveling up your Rep could be a bit of a climb, so you’ll want to know the fastest way of leveling through the different tiers.

There’s still plenty of time to explore everything in the Los Santos Tuners update, with tons of content to keep GTA Online players busy through the summer.