Strange GTA Online casino bug makes sure players can never escape - Dexerto

Chilling in Los Santos’ stunning Diamond Casino in GTA Online might seem like a good idea at first, but there’s a new bug in town that means players can never leave home of all things vice.

As the hype around GTA 6 continues to grow after an E3 Twitter comment implied that the highly anticipated sequel’s trailer will finally be revealed at their event, people have been taking to the streets of Los Santos in droves.

One of the most popular haunts in the game is the casino, especially in the ever-popular GTA RP NoPixel server. We’ve seen thousands of influencers grace its halls, with popular Twitch streamer Jaryd ‘summit1g’ Lazar even getting his hilarious just deserts for skipping the queue at the Lucky Wheel.

For many, the casino has become a home away from home. Luckily, there’s a new bug in town that means that the party never needs to stop.

GTA Online Casino bug

A bug has surfaced on the GTA Online subreddit that shows players being trapped inside of the casino with no hope of escape.

One player is seen traversing a completely empty casino, and they logically assume that the building appears to be shut.

However, in the blink of an eye, the floodgates open and crowds of local GTA NPCs flood the room. The issue is, though, that the player gets caught between three people having a conversation.

Stuck in some twisted version of the Bermuda Triangle, they try to break free but, alas, they cannot. The casino appears to have claimed an unwilling victim.

Fans automatically began to troll the unfortunate victim, writing that they “have been condemned to socialize” and that they “earned this reward,” mimicking the tannoy announcement towards the end of the clip.

Others have claimed that this was a “rookie move,” and that it’s best that you “don’t start walking toward the crowd until you can see all the NPC’s.”

Either way, the bug’s pretty hilarious – unless you get caught. It’s worth using your phone to activate a heist and teleport right out of there, otherwise, you’ll be trapped forever.