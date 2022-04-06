GTA Online Arcade feature secretly removed in next-gen update

Rockstar Games has quietly removed a feature from GTA Online’s Arcade office with the next-gen update for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

The developers made a number of changes to the game with the E&E update, including fresh visuals, new vehicles, faster load times, and the addition of Hao’s Special Works.

After jumping over some hurdles to transfer save progress, players have been hunting down some of the things that have been tweaked without being stated in the patch notes.

On April 5, another removed feature was unearthed.

GTA Online Arcade feature missing after GTA 5 update

Over on Reddit, one user by the name of JayProspero posted: “Did anyone else notice Rockstar removed this toy from E&E?”

A number of action figure toys have been included in various GTA 5 challenges since the game was released, though this toy is actually just a prop for the room’s interior.

Captain Spacetoy Interstellar, which used to have interchangeable body parts and bright pink attire, has been replaced by a black-suited character.

One player replied: “I don’t know if I should be confused at Rockstar for removing this or if I should be confused at you for noticing.” A second comment said: “I will never look at my office the same way.”

Another joked: “That’s it. I’m canceling my Plus subscription. I’ve had it. Enough.”

As the change was not officially documented in the next-gen update patch notes, the reason behind the decision has not been made public.

While the Grand Theft Auto series has always been edgy in its nature, there is a chance that the toy may cause offense to some players due to its nature.