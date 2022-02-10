GTA fans will absolutely love the Wolves vs Arsenal matchday program

Premier League games always bring new matchday programs with different designs, but Wolves vs Arsenal might have the best of 2022 so far with a nice splash of Grand Theft Auto-inspired art.

Matchday programs will often have general notes for football supporters to read in the run-up to the game.

Inside, you’ll find a note from the captain – or a specific player – as well as different statistics, interviews, and storylines from the current Premier League campaign.

However, on February 10, the Molineux Stadium faithful were treated to a special surprise.

Wolves vs Arsenal: Wolves unveil special GTA matchday program

Wolves came into the match in eighth place, two positions lower than Mikel Arteta’s Gunners – who sit on 36 points. Just two points separated the sides, before kick-off.

The Wolves manager, Bruno Lage, is enjoying a really impressive start to life in the English top-flight, with 10 wins, four draws, and seven losses at the time of writing.

Their strong showings on the pitch have dripped over to an impressive performance off the pitch, too, as their designers whipped up one of the best matchday programs their fans have seen in some time. GTA players, in particular, will lap this one up.

Tim Spiers, a Wolves club reporter for sports media outlet The Athletic, posted a picture of the cover before the game.

In the replies, one supporter said: “That is something special. We’ve been lucky with the program artwork.”

Another posted: “I will pay you to ship that to the United States!”

While the artwork of the matchday program will have no bearing on the result of Wolves vs Arsenal, it will give fans something interesting to flick through on what will be a bitterly cold evening in The Black Country. A hot chocolate, or coffee, would be advised.