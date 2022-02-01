GTA fans want “Russian Vin Diesel” added to GTA 6 after viral TikTok

Grand Theft Auto fans have discovered the perfect character for GTA 6 after a TikTok went viral with a “Russian Vin Diesel” asking a kid about his… activities in GTA Online.

Most GTA 6 news comes in the form of insider leaks and release date rumors. Sometimes, though, the game’s active fanbase turns their attention to other content – including stuff they’d like to see in the sequel.

While GTA Online continues to dominate Twitch streams and many players’ day-to-day shenanigans, a viral TikTok has fans interested in GTA 6’s possible characters.

Dippingout’s video, which currently has over 7.9 million views and over 11,000 comments, shows a man asking a kid about his GTA experience. He’s got an unbuttoned shirt, a strong accent, and the somewhat-intimidating humor that makes fans want him added to the game for real.

Fans call for TikTok’s “Russian Vin Diesel” to join GTA 6 as character

The TikTok is a bit like a modern renaissance painting: a large, bald, barrel-chested man with a fully unbuttoned white shirt and a Russian accent accosts a kid in a neon shirt who is trying to play some video games.

Starting by asking if the kid “play with GTA,” the man begins a more specific line questioning: “Did you go into the strip club? And what did you see over there? What did you see over there?”

Explaining that he has visited the establishment “for a mission,” the kid explains that he saw “nothing!” But the man wasn’t so easily convinced, as he continued prying: “What do you mean ‘nothing’? You didn’t see any t**s?”

The kid denies seeing any such… body parts, but the man is, again, not so easily convinced: “Bulls**t! Did you see t**s? Did you like the t**s?”

While the video ends before we get to find out if the kid did, or did not, enjoy what he saw at the game’s adult establishment, commenters still had a lot to work with. Immediately, many responded by calling the man “Russian Vin Diesel” and remarking on just how GTA this conversation about GTA felt.

One user said “the dad should be a GTA character,” another called the TikTok “a GTA cut scene,” and another claimed this was a “GTA 6 character sneak peek.”

Finally, putting the pressure on Rockstar Games to recognize the opportunity before them, someone started the movement we’re now covering: “Petition for Rockstar to include this clip in GTA 6 or they failed us.”