GTA fans seriously don’t want Trevor actor’s GTA 6 request to happen

Grand Theft Auto fans aren’t sold on Steven Ogg’s idea for Trevor in GTA 6, with some putting forward a few suggestions of their own.

Over the years, characters from previous Grand Theft Auto titles have popped up in newer games. Sometimes these will just be quick mentions in a conversation or on the radio, but others will have the actual character appear.

When it comes to GTA 6, fans are hopeful that there will be nods to Tommy Vercetti and Lance Vance. Yet, Steven Ogg – the character behind Trevor from GTA 5 – wants him to appear too.

Ogg told GameRant that he’s pitched an idea of having the iconic character killed off in the early part of GTA 6, suggesting it would be the perfect way to “pass the torch” to the newer protagonists.

GTA 6 fans don’t want Trevor’s death in new game

However, Grand Theft Auto fans aren’t really sold on the title idea, suggesting some “underwhelming” ways for Trevor to get mentioned.

“He could easily just be killed off in a weasel news report,” one fan said. “That’s what they did with Nico…in V, while assembling a heist team, Lester had a throwaway line about “an Eastern European guy from Liberty City who went dark”, and that’s all that’s ever mentioned,” another agreed.

“An underwhelming and ignominious death is the most likely end result for Trevor,” commented another.

Some pointed out that Ogg “hates” being called Trevor by fans and wants the death to happen for a clean slate.

“I actually met Steven Ogg recently. Before I even met him I was told not to bring up Trevor and not to talk about GTAV to him. He really hates it,” one said.

“He always hated being called Trevor, I remember one time he mentioned that he never played the game and, by the years, he started regretting his Rockstar gig,” another pointed out.

Ogg has admitted that he isn’t involved with GTA 6 himself, so it might be a little late for any involvement. Though, it would be neat.