GTA fans hopeful for Rockstar announcement at PlayStation State of Play - Dexerto

With Sony’s PlayStation State of Play scheduled for February 25, Grand Theft Auto fans are hoping to see something new from Rockstar at the presentation.

PlayStation State of Play events are similar to Nintendo Directs in that Sony will unveil new information about upcoming titles – both announced and unannounced. One such title that fans want to know more about is the next-gen port of GTA V and possible remakes of GTA 3 and Vice City.

While GTA V for PS5 was announced last year, fans don’t know much about the 2021 next-gen port so far aside from the fact it will be expanded and enhanced. Additionally, a stand alone free-to-play version of GTA Online is also in the works and will be exclusive to PlayStation for the first three months.

Luckily for fans, some insiders seem to have left some clues suggesting that we’ll soon see news from Rockstar at the event.

One staff member on the GTA Forums, Mach1bud, was teasing an announcement of sorts all the way back in January using some coded language.

Read More: New Rockstar Games job listing has GTA 6 fans hopeful for a trailer

Basically, he was talking about fixing up a car that needed a new “engine” but it would be ready in around 90 days – a weird thing to be talking about in a speculation forum.

Although 90 days from the original January 23 post would make a release for whatever content he was talking about be in April, one user seemingly predicted a February 25 announcement.

On Friday, February 19, one member on the forum, ClimaCool, posted Mach1bud’s comment about needing 90 days and remarked “Better start warming up your engine. February 25 is coming.”

Read More: xQc speaks out after being banned from NoPixel GTA RP server

Once the State of Play was announced on Tuesday, they quoted their older remark to state: “Is it a coincidence that they organize the PlayStation event on February 25?”

With so many rumors regarding remakes of past games, next-gen ports and GTA Online upgrades, it’s looking like the State of Play is not going to be something Grand Theft Auto fans will ever want to miss.