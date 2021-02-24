 GTA fans hopeful for Rockstar announcement at PlayStation State of Play - Dexerto
GTA

GTA fans hopeful for Rockstar announcement at PlayStation State of Play

Published: 24/Feb/2021 19:12

by Michael Gwilliam
gta online player on playstation
Rockstar Games

With Sony’s PlayStation State of Play scheduled for February 25, Grand Theft Auto fans are hoping to see something new from Rockstar at the presentation.

PlayStation State of Play events are similar to Nintendo Directs in that Sony will unveil new information about upcoming titles – both announced and unannounced. One such title that fans want to know more about is the next-gen port of GTA V and possible remakes of GTA 3 and Vice City.

While GTA V for PS5 was announced last year, fans don’t know much about the 2021 next-gen port so far aside from the fact it will be expanded and enhanced. Additionally, a stand alone free-to-play version of GTA Online is also in the works and will be exclusive to PlayStation for the first three months.

Luckily for fans, some insiders seem to have left some clues suggesting that we’ll soon see news from Rockstar at the event.

GTA remake tease
GTA Forums
The insider may have been teasing a new game engine.

One staff member on the GTA Forums, Mach1bud, was teasing an announcement of sorts all the way back in January using some coded language.

Basically, he was talking about fixing up a car that needed a new “engine” but it would be ready in around 90 days – a weird thing to be talking about in a speculation forum.

Although 90 days from the original January 23 post would make a release for whatever content he was talking about be in April, one user seemingly predicted a February 25 announcement.

GTA announcement state of play
GTA Forums
An announcement at State of Play was teased.

On Friday, February 19, one member on the forum, ClimaCool, posted Mach1bud’s comment about needing 90 days and remarked “Better start warming up your engine. February 25 is coming.”

Once the State of Play was announced on Tuesday, they quoted their older remark to state: “Is it a coincidence that they organize the PlayStation event on February 25?”

With so many rumors regarding remakes of past games, next-gen ports and GTA Online upgrades, it’s looking like the State of Play is not going to be something Grand Theft Auto fans will ever want to miss.

Call of Duty

When is the Warzone & Cold War Season 2 update? Release times & download sizes

Published: 24/Feb/2021 19:05 Updated: 24/Feb/2021 19:10

by Albert Petrosyan
Black Ops Cold War Season 2 Warzone Season 2

Season Two of both Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone is just around the corner, and we’ve got everything you need to know about when the patches for both games go live.

With both Cold War and Warzone set to receive lots of new content and some major changes, there’s a lot of hype in the Call of Duty community surrounding the launch of Season 2.

Just as with Season 1, Activision is releasing the patches for the two games on separate days, in order to avoid the massive strain on servers that such massive launches can have.

When is the Black Ops Cold War Season 2 update?

The first of the two updates was for Black Ops Cold War, released Tuesday, February 23 at 9:00 PM PT. Check out the full Season 2 patch notes here.

Cold War Season 2 update global release times:

  • February 23
    • 9:00 PM PT
    • 11:00 PM CT
  • February 24
    • 12:00 AM ET
    • 5:00 AM GMT
    • 6:00 AM CET
    • 4:00 PM AEDT

When is the Warzone Season 2 update?

The Warzone patch will follow a similar schedule except it’ll be released a day later, on Wednesday, February 24 at 9:00 PM PT. 

Warzone Season 2 update global release times:

  • February 24
    • 9:00 PM PT
    • 11:00 PM CT
  • February 25
    • 12:00 AM ET
    • 5:00 AM GMT (UK)
    • 6:00 AM CET (EU)
    • 4:00 PM AEDT (Australia)

When does Season 2 launch in Black Ops Cold War & Warzone?

It’s important to note that the release times listed above are only for when the updates will be available to be downloaded. The new Season 2 content doesn’t actually hit live servers until both games’ patches drop.

According to Activision, Season 2 will officially launch on Wednesday, February 24 at 9:00 PM PT. So even though the Cold War update will have been available for a whole day prior, its new content won’t be live until Wednesday night/Thursday morning.

Season 2 global launch times:

  • February 24
    • 9:00 PM PT
    • 11:00 PM CT
  • February 25
    • 12:00 AM ET
    • 5:00 AM GMT (UK)
    • 6:00 AM CET (EU)
    • 4:00 PM AEDT (Australia)
Black Ops Cold War & Warzone Season 2 Roadmap
Activision
Lots of new content coming to Black Ops Cold War & Warzone Season 2!

Season 2 download sizes for Black Ops Cold War & Warzone

Activision have confirmed the file sizes for both games’ patches on all platforms. Keep in mind that your download size might be a bit different from the official ones, all depending on how much of the content you have installed.

Black Ops Cold War Update Sizes

  • PlayStation 5: 18.0 GB
  • PlayStation 4: 10.5 GB
  • Xbox One Series X / Xbox One Series S: 26.5 GB
  • Xbox One: 15.3 GB
  • PC: 13.7 GB

Warzone Update Sizes

  • PlayStation 5: 17.0 GB
  • PlayStation 4: 17.0 GB
  • Xbox One Series X / Xbox One Series S: 17.9 GB
  • Xbox One: 17.9 GB
  • PC: 16.9 GB (Warzone Only) / 20.8 GB (Warzone and Modern Warfare)

In addition, for PC players, there is a new patching process on Battle.net that includes a “copying” process. This process will show a different file size than the ones listed above, but that’s not the actual download size but rather just the files that are being copied over.

  • Black Ops Cold War: Copying size is 30.85 GB
  • Warzone:
    • Modern Warfare owners: 28GB
    • non-MW owners: 26GB

What’s new in Season 2 of Black Ops Cold War & Warzone?

As mentioned above, both Cold War & Warzone are set to receive a plethora of new content and significant changes. A full breakdown of everything new in multiplayer, Zombies, and battle royale can be found via the links below:

As always, make sure to follow us on Twitter, @DexertoIntel, for live coverage of Season 2, including any new updates, announcements, leaks, and more.