GTA fans convinced GTA 6 reveal is coming after Rockstar message to developers

Rockstar Games have said a “thank you” to GTA Online and GTA 5 devs amid rumors that they could be gearing up to finally reveal GTA 6.

When it comes to big releases in gaming, there is non bigger or more highly-anticipated than GTA 6 – Rockstar’s next installment in the iconic Grand Theft Auto franchise.

It’s been years in the making as fans have long uncovered hints about GTA 6 going back to Vice City, having a brother-sister duo as the main characters, and incorporating some classic characters from Grand Theft Auto history.

Rockstar have confirmed that the game is very much in development, and they know that they have to exceed pretty high expectations, but both GTA 5 and GTA Online are still going strong after almost a decade. Though, they may finally be switching their full focus to the next game.

Rockstar thanks all GTA 5 and GTA Online devs

On September 2, some players – including Rockstar insider TezFun – noted that the developers have pushed out an update on the ‘Thank You’ page for all 5101 developers that have worked on GTA 5 and GTA Online.

“Grand Theft Auto V and Grand Theft Auto Online represent the combined efforts of our global team over many years,” the page reads, before naming everyone who has worked on the games. “We want to acknowledge and thank everyone who has contributed to these games, from their original launch in 2013 all the way through to present day.”

Upon making the discovery, some questioned if this is the “beginning of the end” for GTA 5 and GTA Online. “Time for GTA VI,” commented one. “GTA 6 is coming!” added another. “V is finally approaching a well-deserved retirement and VI is coming,” another player noted.

Rockstar Games Rockstar’s Thank You page credits over 5000 devs for GTA 5 and GTA Online.

Naturally, some players disagreed and commented on how Rockstar are simply thanking everyone for their work. “The end ain’t in sight for probably another decade for online,” said one.

However, the page does finally like somewhat of a goodbye to GTA 5 and GTA Online. GTAO is coming off the back of a big update, that has made it impossible for some fans on previous-gen consoles to play, as the tech is very much at its limits.

When it comes to revealing GTA 6, that’ll be on Rockstar, and Rockstar alone. There have been plenty of suggestions that a screenshot or two will be shown before the end of the year, so we’ll have to wait and see if those claims are true.