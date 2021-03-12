GTA community reacts to passing of Grand Theft Auto & Red Dead Redemption dev Gordon Hall - Dexerto

The Rockstar Games community is mourning the loss of developer Gordon Hall who was instrumental in helping create games such as Grand Theft Auto and Red Dead Redemption.

Hall, who launched Möbius Entertainment in 1997 saw his company morph into Rockstar Leeds where he became the studio’s president.

From there, he and the studio developed a number of titles such as Liberty City Stories, Vice City Stories, and the incredibly unique GTA Chinatown Wars, which debuted on the Nintendo DS.

His portfolio also includes work on the ever-popular Red Dead Redemption series and LA Noire.

Fans across the gaming spectrum commented on the loss of the developer and honored him for helping design some of the best games in Rockstar’s library.

Advertisement

“Rest in peace to the guy. I remember loving playing those GTA PSP games,” a fan commented on Reddit.

“VCS is my personal favorite GTA and it wouldn’t be possible without him, RIP,” another remarked.

Just heard about Gordon Hall's passing. It's such a loss, he's a true local legend – and gone too soon. Chinatown Wars was the first GTA game I played, and it's one of the best spinoffs from a Rockstar studio! Rest In Peace my man! — Luna 🏳️‍🌈 (@RabbitWithAxe) March 12, 2021

Other fans sang the designer’s praises on Twitter. “Rest in peace Gordon Hall your, games will never be forgotten,” wrote one.

“It’s such a loss, he’s a true local legend – and gone too soon. Chinatown Wars was the first GTA game I played, and it’s one of the best spinoffs from a Rockstar studio!” remarked another supporter of Gordon’s.

Advertisement

Martyn Brown, a former colleague of Gordon told the BBC that he “was simply brilliant to be around, incredibly motivating and ever positive.”

“I saw many times first-hand how he worked with people and lifted their capabilities above and beyond, driving his team, project, and company to unbelievable heights of success,” he added.

Rockstar themselves commented on the passing of Hall. In a statement, the company wrote, “We were very saddened to hear of the recent passing of Gordon Hall. During his time with us, Gordon helped create some truly amazing games and was instrumental in the creation of the classic, Grand Theft Auto: Chinatown Wars.”

Advertisement

“May he rest in peace. Our condolences go out to his family and friends for their loss.”

So far, the cause of death has not been revealed. Gordon was only 51-years-old when he passed.