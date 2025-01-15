GTA 6’s release is keeping other game devs “up at night” – not just fans

Rival game developers are already being ‘kept up at night’ by GTA 6 despite the fact it doesn’t even have a release date yet.

It’s been well over a year since Rockstar Games finally gave the gaming world what they wanted, revealing the first look at Grand Theft Auto 6. Since then, though, the iconic game developers have been quiet.

Members of the GTA community have been searching high and low for more clues and possible leaks amid Rockstar’s silence and talks of a potential delay. However, they’re not the only ones.

Despite GTA 6 not having a release date – just a release window of holiday 2025 – rival game developers are also fretting about what it will do to the gaming landscape.

GTA 6 isn’t just affecting fans

Well, that’s according to Mike Fischer, Professor of Interactive Media at the University of Southern California and Advisor at KRAFTON – who make PUBG.

“What actually keeps me up at night is the thought that GTA 6 is going to be so big and so successful it may suck up all of the time and all of the money of all gamers,” he told GameWorldObserver.

“Now, I’ve met peers in the industry who disagree with me and think it won’t affect other genres. You will still have your traditional racing games, sports games, and fighting games, and not everyone will have their lunch eaten by GTA. Me, I’m not so sure.”

Rockstar Games GTA 6 fans are growing impatient with Rockstar’s silence.

Fischer also pointed to the release of Fallout 4 affecting others back in …, suggesting GTA 6 could have a similar impact.

“It’s an unknown territory, and I’m a little concerned about what that will do for a lot of other AAA games in that space,” he added.

The KRAFTON advisor did note that there the big positive though will be people buying new consoles for the release.

“When GTA 6 ships, it will be a challenging disruption. Hopefully, there will be a larger audience as a result, but it’s literally an unknown territory, so we’ll just have to wait and see,” he concluded.