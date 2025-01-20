GTA 6’s $100 price tag rumors dashed by reputable insider

A gaming insider has eased fears on the rumored $100 price tag for GTA 6, stating that the claims are “almost never right.”

Over the last few years, there have been a few different claims about how much Grand Theft Auto 6 will cost. With Rockstar Games reportedly putting in $2 billion to develop the highly-anticipated title, some analysts have predicted it’ll cost at least $100 as a base price.

That would be a fair increase on the current price of games, with many special editions clocking in at $99.99 – never mind a normal one.

Further fuel was added to that fire by Epyllion analyst Matthew Ball, who claimed that many in the gaming industry “hope” that GTA 6 has that high price tag so that they can bump up their own prices too.

Viral GTA 6 $100 price tag rumors addressed

Naturally, fans were rather perplexed by the claims, calling it a “crazy” price tag and hoping that it would be more of the typical $70 price they’re used to now.

Well, gaming insider Tom Henderson has also eased those fears, responding to the new rumors.

“The analyst who said there’s “hope” within the industry that GTA 6 will cost $100 so other publishers can follow suit needs to speak to a few more people in the industry,” he posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Henderson, who has called a number of things in the lead-up to GTA 6’s release, also noted that these claims are “almost never right” anyway.

“Yeah. I honestly don’t know where these firms get them from. They are almost never right,” he said in a reply to one user.

Given that they prefer to move in silence, and haven’t said anything about GTA 6 in over a year, don’t expect Rockstar to suddenly respond to the rumors either.

We’ll just have to keep on waiting for their say so.