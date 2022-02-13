GTA 6 ‘voice actor’ fires up rumors for upcoming announcement soon

The Grand Theft Auto rumor mill is working overtime after a since-deleted tweet, seemingly from a voice actor, claimed to have done a part for GTA 6 and also hinted at an announcement soon.

Rockstar Games have been tight lip about anything they might be working on for their next big release. The developers have barely mentioned anything about the next edition of GTA, making fans resort to any other source for potential leads.

A voice actor referenced the February 4th news of the next GTA game being in development and, going by the language in the tweet, fans believe they were a part of the project in some way.

Guy A. Fortt said in a deleted post, “Stay tuned [for] something coming real special!… Stay tuned for the new GTA game.”

As a follow up to the original post, Cali Moore appears to be the casting director, not the character name as mentioned (thanks @OhSees2). GTA6 has appeared on the actor's resumé since at least Jan 2021 – but we can't confirm whether it's actually GTA6 or just another GTAO update pic.twitter.com/PF4gOBqrbx — GTAForums (@GTAForums) February 11, 2022

This reignited the GTA community since the tweet came off the heels of Rockstar officially acknowledging that they were in “active” development of the next game in the series.

But there’s ample confusion surrounding the deleted message which some think points to an imminent announcement. Since the talent in question mentions casting, it’s presumed that he meant he was a voice actor.

Others believed he could simply be a part of overall production working on a GTA 6 trailer but that remains to be seen. In either case, once the tweet started to get traction it was immediately taken down.

This comes only weeks after Franklin’s voice actor from GTA 5 and follow-up GTA Online DLC sent out a cryptic tweet that featured an updated version of his in-game character.

As 2022 rolls on, we’re bound to see something more of what Rockstar has been working on that will hopefully reveal more about GTA 6.