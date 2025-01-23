GTA 6 trailer moon theory gets another boost with Rockstar’s new GTA Online update

Here we go again. GTA Online players have once again turned their attention to the moon for answers about the next GTA 6 trailer, but this time it’s more convincing.

Rockstar Games has remained quiet about GTA 6 ever since revealing the game in the first trailer back in December 2023 and for over a year, fans have eagerly awaited more information.

Except, they were left with no news at all, leading them to scour every social media post, Rockstar dev profile, and in-game update for clues, all of which led to nothing.

Perhaps most infamously, GTA Online players were convinced that phases of the moon would determine when the second GTA 6 trailer would drop. This is because marketing for 2023’s Moon Festival event ended up aligning with the actual moon on December 5, 2023 when the first trailer debuted.

While the moon came and went without a second trailer, a new GTA Online Year of the Snake update has players once again reevaluating the theory, and with good reason.

As noted by Gtamen on X, the latest GTA Online update has given the option to change the moon.

“GTA 6 Moon Theorists are going to have a field day with this one,” they said. “The new Lunar New Year Stunt races have the (dev) option to change the moon. And it just so happens one of them is different.”

The ‘Waxing Crescent Moon’ will begin in real life on January 29 and end on February 5. Interestingly, players have already been eyeing this time frame, albeit for different reasons.

A potential tease from Rockstar Games featured a shipping container with a bunch of numbers on it followed by a big 2. When added up, the numbers came out to 30, leading some to suspect that the second trailer may debut on January 30.

Additionally, with past Rockstar releases such as GTA 5 and Red Dead Redemption 2, the company has shared a blog post revealing the exact release date earlier in the year.

Finally, just one day after the Waxing Crescent Moon ends, Rockstar’s parent company Take-Two will be holding an investor call, so many players have had their eyes peeled on that call and the days near it, expecting some sort of GTA 6 news.

With so many possible clues, it’s looking like something could finally be happening in late January or early February after over a year of waiting for Rockstar to reveal more about GTA 6.