GTA 6 trailer has fans convinced famous YouTubers will appear, but there’s a catch

GTA 6 fans are convinced that a host of famous faces are going to turn up in the new game based on a few key moments in the trailer. However, it won’t be the real people playing them.

It’s been over a year since Rockstar Games finally announced GTA 6, releasing the highly-awaited trailer for the gaming world to dig into. And, well, they’ve not stopped digging into it.

Some dedicated fans have watched it a few hundred times, while others have poured over details by watching it in better quality than ever before.

That has led them to pluck out a few things that might turn up in the story – including character names on bumper stickers, possible in-game activities, and even an upgraded Wanted system.

GTA 6 fans think MrBeast parody will appear

If you’ve watched the trailer more than once, you’ll have surely spotted that social media plays a big role. There are two segments in the trailer that show off what appears to be a TikTok and Instagram Live parody, with characters capturing the goings-on around them.

That has led some fans to believe that modern-day influencers will play a role in things. “I feel there might be an influencer chapter in the story at some point,” one fan said.

“I think social media and the image people make of themselves vs the truth of it will be a major theme of the story. Probably why they chose Vice City as a setting too,” another added.

On top of that, some suggested that people like MrBeast will be parodied too. “Since it includes Social Media, it will most likely include some parodies of famous influencers like Mr. Beast,” another added.

“A big final heist robbing Mr. Beast would go hard,” another commented.

Joe Rogan is another popular name that has been mentioned previously. There had been a rumor that he’d have his own radio show, but Rockstar has shut that down. However, a parody would be very on-brand for GTA.

They wouldn’t actually have either MrBeast or Rogan appear, but poking fun at them would be obvious. And that’s what fans are hoping for.