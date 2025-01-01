GTA 6 dev finally debunks December 27 fan theory about Trailer 2

While poking fun at the situation, a GTA 6 developer has debunked the December 27 fan theory about the game’s long-awaited Trailer 2.

Days ahead of Christmas, Rockstar Games developers shared photos of the company-branded merch they’d received for the holidays.

The post from a Mission Designer who goes by Reckope on Twitter/X especially became the subject of scrutiny, as GTA 6 fans pored over the image for hints about a second trailer.

A handwritten note haphazardly displayed at the bottom of the frame had the name of a Florida hotel and the number 1227 scrawled across it. The community wasted no time speculating about the potential release of a second GTA 6 reveal on December 27.

GTA 6 dev debunks wild December 27 theory about Trailer 2

Reckope didn’t address the theory until New Year’s Eve, days after the December 27 date came and went without a peep about another trailer.

In a tweet to ring in the new year, Reckope jokingly wrote a “top tip” for himself. “Don’t accidentally leave notepads with vacation plans lying around when taking photos of merch,” the social media post reads in part.

Not only does the tweet thoroughly debunk the 27 fan theory, but it also confirms what many assumed all along – the dev’s scribbles were nothing more than a personal note that accidentally made into the frame.

GTA 6 fans in a Reddit thread couldn’t help but laugh about the now-debunked Trailer 2 theory. One such comment reads, “An entire community [let] scraps of paper cause irreparable psychological damage.”

Someone else used sarcasm to poke fun at the situation, writing, “No no no He is clearly covering up, it was all planned from the beginning /s.”

However, others aren’t convinced the notes were mere holiday plans, fully believing it was just an example of a Rockstar dev “trolling” the community.

Either way, the wait for another new glimpse at GTA 6 continues unabated. But it should end sooner rather than later, given the game is still slated for a 2025 release.