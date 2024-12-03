GTA 6 fans lose their minds as Rockstar remains silent for one year since Trailer 1

GTA 6 fans can’t believe Rockstar has kept silent for an entire year since the game’s Trailer 1 debut in December 2023.

Rockstar unleashed the first trailer for GTA 6 approximately 12 months ago on December 4, 2023, garnering over 220 million views on its YouTube channel alone.

The 90-second trailer revealed new characters, teased fresh gameplay mechanics, and offered a glimpse at the chaos that awaits players in the fictional setting of Leonida.

With the new GTA still on track for a 2025 release, the community can’t help but lament the fact that Rockstar has kept quiet after all this time.

GTA 6 fans question marketing strategy as Trailer 1 anniversary looms

A post on the GTA 6 subreddit has pointed out that about a year has passed since the premiere trailer hit the web.

The original poster noted that while they hope Rockstar will share further details this month, they wouldn’t be surprised “if we have to wait until early 2025 for any news.”

Others in the comments also shared their disbelief at the amount of time that’s passed without updates. One person wrote, “A whole year without any word is wild.”

Someone else in the thread said they’re slowly starting to “lose interest” because of the lack of communication from developers.

“Worst marketing ever,” a different commenter chimed in the replies.

Take-Two Interactive

This discourse comes shortly after many members of the community started looking to the moon for hints about GTA 6’s next trailer. One fairly prominent Twitter/X account in the GTA community joked, “We have reached unbelievable levels of desperation waiting for GTA 6 Trailer 2.”

Notably, false hope regarding a YouTube update has incited disappointment amongst fans, as well.

But it’s worth noting that lenghty waits between updates have been a part of Rockstar’s marketing style for quite some time. More than 11 months passed between the first two official trailers for Red Dead Redemption 2, for example.

Plus, it’s long been argued that GTA games don’t need to hit the same publicity beats as other AAA games. So how long Rockstar plans to make eager fans wait is anyone’s guess.

