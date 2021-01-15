GTA 6 teaser speculation grows after players uncover more strange files in RDR2 - Dexerto

Fans have spotted more out-of-place files in Red Dead Redemption 2 that could point toward either GTA 6 or rumors that the re-release of Grand Theft Auto V on PS5 and Xbox Series is on a new engine.

Rockstar has been mum on any information regarding the long-awaited announcement of GTA 6, but fans can hardly contain their excitement, combing through files of other games to find some clue for what the company is working on.

Now, with GTA Online players spotting code potentially referencing the RAGE Engine used in Red Dead Redemption 2, fans think there could be some connection between RDR2 and the next Grand Theft Auto.

As such, players have peeked through RDR2’s files and discovered some things that seem wildly out of place, even for the wild west.

GTA Forums member ‘rollschuh2282’ noted that they found parachute-related files hidden in Red Dead. The crazy part is that the file doesn’t exist in GTA V.

“Funnily that [[email protected]@pack] animation file does not exist in V,” they wrote and provided a photo of all the parachute animations in GTA 5.

Lo and behold, the file with “pack” in its name was not among them, meaning it was unique to Red Dead 2’s code. But what would parachute files be doing in a game about cowboys?

Fans believe this is either a sign towards the next-gen port of GTA V being in Red Dead Redemption 2’s engine or GTA 6.

Read More: Rockstar email sparks more GTA 6 speculation for 2021

Unfortunately, it’s unclear if the files had existed since the game’s PC release or were only recently added in a newer update.

This isn’t the first time fans have discovered weird files in RDR2. As Dexerto previously reported, weapon code for two variants of the Browning pistol, an L1A1 rifle and AK-47 were found back in late December.

In any case, more and more evidence is mounting that something is brewing at Rockstar and it isn’t just hot coffee. Only time will tell what the future holds, especially as GTA V’s re-release draws nearer.