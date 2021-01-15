 GTA 6 teaser speculation grows after players uncover more strange files in RDR2 - Dexerto
Logo
GTA

GTA 6 teaser speculation grows after players uncover more strange files in RDR2

Published: 15/Jan/2021 17:20

by Michael Gwilliam
GTA files found in RDR2
Rockstar Games

Share

GTA 6 Red Dead Redemption 2

Fans have spotted more out-of-place files in Red Dead Redemption 2 that could point toward either GTA 6 or rumors that the re-release of Grand Theft Auto V on PS5 and Xbox Series is on a new engine.

Rockstar has been mum on any information regarding the long-awaited announcement of GTA 6, but fans can hardly contain their excitement, combing through files of other games to find some clue for what the company is working on.

Now, with GTA Online players spotting code potentially referencing the RAGE Engine used in Red Dead Redemption 2, fans think there could be some connection between RDR2 and the next Grand Theft Auto.

As such, players have peeked through RDR2’s files and discovered some things that seem wildly out of place, even for the wild west.

Gangsters carry guns in GTA Online
Rockstar Games
What are these weird GTA-like files doing in Red Dead Redemption 2?

GTA Forums member ‘rollschuh2282’ noted that they found parachute-related files hidden in Red Dead. The crazy part is that the file doesn’t exist in GTA V.

“Funnily that [[email protected]@pack] animation file does not exist in V,” they wrote and provided a photo of all the parachute animations in GTA 5.

Lo and behold, the file with “pack” in its name was not among them, meaning it was unique to Red Dead 2’s code. But what would parachute files be doing in a game about cowboys?

Snow in Red Dead Redemption
Rockstar Games
Modern gun files don’t make sense in RDR2. Unless…

Fans believe this is either a sign towards the next-gen port of GTA V being in Red Dead Redemption 2’s engine or GTA 6.

Unfortunately, it’s unclear if the files had existed since the game’s PC release or were only recently added in a newer update.

This isn’t the first time fans have discovered weird files in RDR2. As Dexerto previously reported, weapon code for two variants of the Browning pistol, an L1A1 rifle and AK-47 were found back in late December.

In any case, more and more evidence is mounting that something is brewing at Rockstar and it isn’t just hot coffee. Only time will tell what the future holds, especially as GTA V’s re-release draws nearer.

Valorant

Slick Valorant gun skin concept adds some edge to Future Earth

Published: 15/Jan/2021 17:15

by Lauren Bergin
Cypher Valorant
Riot Games

Share

One of the reasons we love Valorant is its whole collection of amazing gun skins. This fan, however, has went one step further and created a skin line we’d love to see in store. 

If there’s anything that’s become iconic about Valorant it’s the whole ensemble of amazing skins that fans can get their hands on. From fire breathing dragons to space age tech, Riot’s FPS has something for everyone.

The most recent Battlepass saw a little bit of controversy over the new associated skins, with fans arguing that they weren’t up to the usual Valorant standard. It’s supposedly lackluster skins like this that inspire players to put on their thinking cap and come up with something new.

Enter this skin line by artist RivalRudra, who has designed an awesome looking gun set that includes some of our all time favorite weapons.

Elderflame skin collection in Valorant.
Riot Games
The Elderflame bundle has become one of Valorant’s most iconic collections.

The Regiment Collection

Creating the skins in response to a Reddit post which said “that some custom skins [made] by the community would be good for the game,” RivalRudra went ahead and created their skin line just “for fun.”

Despite this fun based approach the skins have an insane amount of detail. The Regiment Skins are characterised by their camouflage base, as well as the lion head or skull decal.

With upgradable options transforming the base camo into either a red, blue or pixelated black version, the weapons that would be gifted the skin line include the Vandal, Operator, Stinger, Sheriff and Melee — the “hard hitters” in RivalRudra’s own words.

This isn’t their first time at the skin concept rodeo though. They told us that “another one of my custom skin bundles (Oceano) got many comments saying it was too similar to a few other skins in the game, So to make something unique I chose the camo design.”

Valorant RivalRudra Regiment Skins

Valorant RivalRudra Regiment Skins

Valorant RivalRudra Regiment Skins

Valorant RivalRudra Regiment Skins

Valorant RivalRudra Regiment Skins

Here are the variants:

Variants for RivalRudra skins

Fans want the skins in-game

While RivalRudra felt that their past skin concept hadn’t quite hit the mark, this one has certainly caused a stir.

The comments section is full of fans pleading that “Riot has to add this” and one player admitted that they “would buy, especially if there were blue variants for all the skins.”

It’s the variants that are getting the most love. Respondents are loving “that red and blue variant,” and another wrote that “damn boi, your saturated color scheme do be shining here. These colors are so crisp. Love those tribals.”

A final comment, and possibly the most complimentary, simply wrote “Go apply to Riot Games.”

What’s heartwarming though is that RivalRudra has responded to every comment, be it a positive or a negative. We can wait to see if they channel their passion into any other cool new skins in the future, because the Regiment Collection has certainly been a hit!