GTA 6 screenshot “leaks” ahead of trailer 2 reveal, but there’s one problem

GTA 6 fans are down bad waiting for Rockstar to finally announce trailer 2 and a convincing “leak” has once again sparked rumors, but there’s just one problem: it’s not real.

The first trailer for GTA 6 debuted in December of 2023 and since then, the gaming world has been waiting with bated breath for the second, especially with the game now less than a year away and slated for Fall 2025.

On November 28, an image in the style of a GTA 6 loading screen featuring the game’s protagonists Jason and Lucia engaging in a gunfight while driving surfaced.

The art, similar to that of the first GTA VI image released by Rockstar, began to circulate across the Grand Theft Auto community with some noting that they hadn’t seen the picture anywhere else before.

GTA 6 screenshot “leak” has some players convinced it’s legitimate

Immediately, users began performing reverse image searches, but couldn’t find any trace of it.

“I also did ‘Circle to search’ since I have S24 Ultra and I didn’t find an image like this picture,” one user remarked, who shared a photo of their attempt to find the source.

“Looks like from theatrical screening of trailer before release,” another chimed in, believing the image could possibly be legitimate. “People moving below make it more believable but the artwork seems low-grade.”

“This really passes the vibe check for authenticity. If this is fake this is the best fake I’ve ever seen,” someone else said.

The photo appears to have been first posted by TikTok user ‘thatguydillan_’ who would go on to explain more about how the screenshot supposedly came to their possession.

“I was sent this a few hours ago by someone who has now blocked me/ deleted the account,” they said. “I made a TikTok and that’s it. As of this moment there’s no original author for where this has come from.”

Sadly, this “leak” is most likely fake.

Many others noticed some key details that point to the image being AI generated, at least in some capacity. The biggest offender is perhaps Lucia’s left hand being a jumbled mess of fingers, with only three being clearly visible.

Others pointed to the fact that a blurry photo is almost always a sign that an image is fake.

In any case, this is just another example of Rockstar’s deafening silence taking a toll on the community and, for everyone’s sanity, we can only hope that trailer 2 is released before the end of 2024.