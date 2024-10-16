GTA 6 rival confirmed by Ex-Rockstar Games producer & Hitman devs

Former Rockstar Games President and GTA lead Leslie Benzies, and IO Interactive announced a partnership to create a new AAA action-adventure title called MindsEye.

Benzies left his role at Rockstar North in 2016 and sued the company for unpaid royalties worth $150 million. The legal dispute lasted for several years, finally ending in 2019 courtesy of a confidential agreement.

After that, Benzies founded a new studio named Build A Rocket Boy. At Gamescom 2022, the newly formed development team announced its first project, EVERYWHERE. Players can currently join the Builders Beta and use the title to create custom PvE and PvP experiences.

Build A Rocket Boy officially announced a partnership with Io Interactive, the creators of the Hitman franchise. Both studios teamed up to create a single-player title, MindsEye.

Build A Rocket Boy

Build A Rocket Boy explained, “MindsEye is a single-player, story-driven, action-adventure set in a near-future America, exploring AI, corporate espionage, and political corruption with high-octane driving, explosive combat, and best-in-class cinematics.”

Players step into the shoes of Jacob Diaz, a former soldier who suffers from memory loss and flashbacks because of a mysterious neural implant.

The title features a series of covert missions to discover the secrets of his past. You navigate a world full of artificial intelligence, corporate espionage, political corruption, and an unchecked military.

Build A Rocket Boy did not reveal a release date or gameplay footage but shared impressive screenshots showing gunfights, car chases, and stealth missions. Given Benzies’ staggering resume, fans have a lot of reasons to be excited.

Benzies served as executive producer for Red Dead Redemption, L.A. Noire, and Max Payne 3. He was also a producer for 10 different GTA titles, including GTA V, IV, Vice City, and San Andreas, which are considered all-time classics.

In the meantime, check out everything we know about Io Interactive’s new James Bond title, Project 007.