GTA 6 release date narrowed down again after major PlayStation announcement

GTA 6’s Fall release window has been narrowed down significantly following the release date confirmation of another Take-Two published game.

Borderlands 4 was confirmed to launch on September 23, 2025 during a February PlayStation State of Play and could indicate when fans will finally be able to get their hands on GTA 6.

Rockstar Games’ parent company, Take-Two Interactive, has a very strong 2025 lined up with Mafia: The Old Country scheduled for the summer, Grand Theft Auto in the Fall, and Borderlands 4 releasing in September.

Article continues after ad

Now that Borderlands 4 has a clear release date, GTA 6’s is becoming a bit more clear, especially given comments made by Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick.

Rockstar Games

First, lets get a misconception out of the way. Following Borderlands 4’s release announcement, plenty of creators began experiencing a mandela effect, believing that Zelnick claimed GTA 6 would be released before Borderlands during an investor call.

However, what he actually said was: “we plan to release Mafia: The Old Country in the Summer, Grand Theft Auto VI in the fall, and Borderlands 4 before year-end.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

That said, Zelnick did have some comments about the release schedule that could help pinpoint GTA 6’s release during an interview with IGN.

“I think we will plan the releases so as not to have that be a problem,” he said, referring to the possibility of Take-Two games being too close together and cannibalizing sales. “I think that we will time our releases so as to respect the consumer’s need to spend a lot of time playing these hit games before they go on to the next.”

Article continues after ad

So, the question becomes: how long is “a lot of time” for consumers to play Borderlands before moving on to GTA 6?

One GTA creator may have cracked the code. According to Synth Potato, evidence is stacking up that VI could be coming on one of two dates: October 24 or November 7.

“Take-Two confirmed that Borderlands 4 would have room to breathe and sell without GTA 6 cannibalizing sales, this completely rules out a September release and an early October release,” they explained.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

They further pointed to past releases from Take-Two such as never releasing a new game late into November or December and launching other titles before a new Rockstar game is out.

Of course, this all hinges on GTA 6 not being delayed into 2026, something Zelnick warned could be a possibility despite “feeling really good” about the game finally coming out in Fall 2025.