GTA 6 publisher promises Switch 2 support with no game off the table

Take-Two has promised to support the Switch 2 in the future, leaving the possibility of games like Borderlands and even GTA 6 on the table.

The Nintendo Switch 2 is set to arrive in 2025, bringing a new generation of first-party titles. There will also be third-party support from some of the industry’s biggest names, and Take-Two boss Strauss Zelnick has thrown his company’s hat into the ring.

Speaking during the annual earnings call on February 6, as reported by Eurogamer, Zelnick was asked about whether his company would be supporting Nintendo’s next console.

Take-Two CEO confirms Switch 2 support

“We’ve had obviously a long-standing relationship with Nintendo,” Zelnick explained, “We’ve supported the platform when it made sense for the individual release.”

Many games tend to skip Nintendo Switch, partly due to its technical limitations as a handheld hybrid. The CEO went on to say that Nintendo’s audience has also been a barrier in the past, but that this has changed in recent years.

“There was a time when Nintendo platforms were really geared at younger audiences and that was reflected in our release schedule,” he continued. “And now, today, with Switch and potentially with Switch 2, the Switch device can support any audience.”

Nintendo

As you’d expect, he didn’t officially confirm that any of Take-Two’s games, GTA 6 or otherwise, would appear on Switch 2, but he did reaffirm that they plan to support the console.

“As you may have noted, Civilization 7 is now on Switch. So while we have nothing specific to report, we actually would fully expect to support Switch,” Zelnick added.

Of course, given that Grand Theft Auto 6 is expected to be a huge game that pushes even the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series to their limits, there’s a chance that a Switch 2 version might simply not be possible. Even GTA 5, which has been endlessly ported and re-released, still isn’t on the original console.

But given that the likes of The Witcher 3 have come to the platform, and Red Dead Redemption 2 is rumored to be coming eventually, it’s too early to rule out playing GTA 6 on the go. For more, take a look at all the confirmed launch titles for Switch 2 so far.