GTA 6 publisher addresses GTA Online’s future after release of new game

Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick has given an update on the future of GTA Online once GTA 6 launches and it is good news for anyone who is still grinding away.

As the calendar has turned over to 2025, Take-Two have started talking about GTA 6 once again. In their first earnings call of the year, Rockstar Games’ publisher acknowledged the possibility of a slip to 2026, but remain confident that the long-awaited title is set to release at the back end of 2025.

Others, including Corsair Gaming’s VP of Finance and IR, Ronald van Veen, also backed that up, claiming that a GTA 6 PC port will release in early 2026.

Rockstar themselves have remained quiet, only acknowledging GTA 6 in their newly launched Discord server, but it appears to be full steam ahead. The lingering questions, though, revolve around GTA Online.

GTA Online may stick around once GTA 6 launches

Naturally, fans are expecting a new GTA Online experience sometime after GTA 6 launches, similar to how GTA 5’s launch went. Yet, what’s going to happen to the current multiplayer system?

Well, speaking to IGN, Strauss Zelnick has shed some light on it’s future. “I’m going to speak theoretically only because I’m not going to talk about a particular project when an announcement hasn’t been made,” Zelnick said. “But generally speaking, we support our properties when the consumers are involved with those titles.”

As an example, he pointed to NBA Online having two multiplayer experiences in China. “So we’ve shown a willingness to support legacy titles when a community wants to be engaged with them,” Zelnick concluded.

Take-Two Interactive Although GTA 6 is expected to launch in 2025, its multiplayer component will most likely come later.

Plenty of fans would quickly jump over to a new GTA Online once it launches, but plenty of others would still stick to Los Santos too.

On top of that, Rockstar have already planned for 15 years of GTA Online as leaks revealed celebration hats are already in the game’s files.