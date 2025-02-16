GTA 6’s PC release window is reportedly sooner than expected

GTA 6’s PC release window is reportedly sooner than expectedTake-Two Interactive
GTA 6 may release on PC mere months after its console debut, according to comments from PC components company Corsair.
While Grand Theft Auto 6 remains on track for a fall 2025 launch on PlayStation and Xbox hardware, Rockstar Games’ plans for the PC port continue to mystify.
Publisher Take-Two Interactive has at least stated the obvious, though, with CEO Strauss Zelnick all but confirming that a PC version will eventually see the light of day.
Still, the question of when it may actually launch hangs heavy. PC players waited nearly two years for GTA 5, yet only a one-year gap separated Red Dead 2’s console and PC launches. Now there’s reason to believe the gap will shrink for the next GTA entry.
GTA 6 may release on PC much sooner than expected
As spotted by RockstarIntel, Corsair Gaming’s VP of Finance and IR, Ronald van Veen, mentioned GTA 6 in the company’s Q4 2024 earnings call (via Seeking Alpha).
The executive reminded investors of Take-Two’s plan to launch the game on consoles in fall 2025, then stated that, based on his understanding, the PC version is slated for an early 2026 rollout.
“… GTA 6 is probably the one everyone is talking about. And we’ll get a glimpse of that, I think, later on in the year for console. My understanding now [is that] it’s going to come out in the fall for console, and then early ’26 for PC,” he said during the call.
Corsair CEO Andy Paul backed this up, saying that GTA 6 is still “likely a year away” for PC when speaking on how their products would perform in relation to the game’s release on the platform.
As always, it’s best to take such information with a grain of salt since Take-Two and Rockstar haven’t confirmed anything concrete.
But an early 2026 release doesn’t seem too farfetched, considering Strauss Zelnick’s past statements about how well Take-Two games perform on PC.
When discussing ports in an IGN interview, the CEO revealed that a multiplatform title’s PC iteration can generate about 40% of its total sales.